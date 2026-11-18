The Carolina Panthers spent Wednesday’s practice shorthanded, particularly at the tight end position.

Both Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller were held out of action due to injury.

It’s the start to the preparations for Week 11 for the Panthers, who will play the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens on Sunday — so there’s still plenty of time for these TEs to get on the practice field.

But one day into the practice week, Carolina is at least raising the possibility that its tight end usage could be different than usual on Sunday.

Tommy Tremble Injury Update

Tremble was held out of Wednesday’s practice due to what was listed as a knee injury.

He had played during Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. Tremble finished that game with four catches for 48 yards.

Darren Waller Injury Update

Waller was also held out of Wednesday’s practice with what’s being listed as a knee injury.

Like Tremble, Waller played on Sunday. He had two catches for 24 yards.

A veteran player, Waller could be getting some rest more than anything else, but it wasn’t listed as a rest day for him, so it’s worth monitoring.

Other Panthers DNPs

The biggest name on the DNP list was running back Chuba Hubbard.

Hubbard was listed as out for “rest” — which is something the Panthers have done in recent weeks. He seems totally fine health-wise, and it’s just a precaution.

Bobby Okereke, the standout linebacker, remained out of practice with the foot injury that has forced him to miss Carolina’s last two games.

They were also without safety Isiah Simmons at practice. He’s listed with a knee injury.

For what it’s worth, if Waller and Tremble had to miss Sunday’s game, the other two TEs Carolina would turn to would be Mitchell Evans and Feleipe Franks.