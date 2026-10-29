Panthers Connected to $12M Former Pro Bowl CB in Trade

The Carolina Panthers have an issue at cornerback and cannot wait for players to come back from injury before making a move to help the room. So, a name to keep an eye on is Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowler gives Woolen a 35% chance to be traded, noting that he is brought up often when he talks to rival teams.

“When I talk to rival teams about which players Philly might move, Woolen’s name comes up fairly often,” wrote Fowler. “He’s a high-upside corner and 2027 free agent whose $1.26 million base salary could help facilitate a trade (much of his $12 million in guarantees came via signing or restructured bonuses).”

Fowler added that the Panthers are not the only strong fit, though. He sees the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers joining Carolina in pursuit of Woolen.

Carolina Panthers Could Trade for Philadelphia Eagles CB Riq Woolen

Matt Bowen of ESPN added that Woolen has the physical traits that are needed to play cornerback in the NFL. He is playing on a prove-it contract, and Bowen thinks he can live up to the potential.

“Woolen has the length and long speed at 6-foot-4 to help a defense majoring in man coverage and two-deep zone,” wrote Bowen. “The tackling and eye discipline could improve, but Woolen is a disruptor on the perimeter. In five pro seasons, he has 12 interceptions and 57 pass breakups.”

Woolen made a Pro Bowl in his rookie season and did not build on that strong year. He won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, but was being platooned in the secondary. Seattle did not elect to extend him.

The thought was that Woolen would rebuild the perception around him in Philadelphia. However, the Eagles are now 2-5 and losing games. This is not helping his cause.

Philadelphia signed him with the thought of getting compensatory value for him. So, getting somthing back in the here and now makes a deal more intriguing.

Panthers Have Need at Cornerback

Heading into Week 8, the Panthers are down three starting cornerbacks. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are both on the IR. Akayleb Evans has struggled as the backup, but now he is also hurt. The team is going to dig deep into the depth chart to fill out the room.

Both Horn and Jackson are expected to come back this season. However, the Panthers do not have the time to wait for both to return. More than that, both have histories of injury. So, there is no guarantee they will come back to full health and stay healthy all year.

Adding depth at cornerback would be smart. Woolen is a rental and will not cost a lot, but his potential is pretty high. This makes him worth looking into for the Panthers.

Carolina plays on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. That could lead to a trade over the long weekend between games.