Taylor Moton Injury Update: Latest News After Panthers Star Carted Off

Taylor Moton has dealt with a ton of adversity in his time with the Carolina Panthers lately.

Most notably, he was diagnosed with multiple blood clots in his right lung in June 2026.

That put his NFL future in doubt, and it was a scary reality for the big offensive tackle to face.

“I started coughing up blood — and it was like a lot of it,” Moton told reporters in October. “And I could start feeling it leaking through my chest even — something like really different. So, after 15-or-something minutes, I was like ‘Yeah, I’ve got to go to the hospital.’ Went to the hospital, they were doing CT scans, ultrasounds, trying to find what was going on. And that’s when they found a multitude of clots in my right lung. … So from there, they put me on blood thinners, and other than that I was just working. I just couldn’t have contact on the blood thinners cause having contact on blood thinners can lead to like a brain bleed … but ultimately doing everything I could to just work and simulate football without the contact up until then.”

Moton is the longest tenured Panthers aside from their specialist group, and so Carolina fans want to see good things happen for him, not bad.

The right tackle was able to get back into action here in October, but now he’s out again. An injury struck Sunday.

Taylor Moton Injury Update

Moton had to leave Sunday’s game on a cart.

The Panthers initially called him questionable, but they eventually ruled him out with an ankle and fibula injury.

Moton slammed his helmet to the turf when he was on the ground, and it was clear he knew this wasn’t a good one.

A lot of teammates came over to show him love, as did Buccaneers star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Taylor Moton downgrade to OUT with an ankle and fibula injury. https://t.co/1AJBZ5wcdQ — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) October 25, 2026

When they name the bone, that’s not good. A long-term injury here for #Panthers OT Taylor Moton. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 25, 2026

Extra Pain for Panthers

You never want to see anyone get hurt, but especially not Moton after all he’s been through.

The fact that both teammates and opponents were checking in on him on the cart says a lot about the respect that Moton has.

It certainly didn’t look good, and it’s a rough blow to the Panthers on the field, but it’s also just a painful one from a life perspective. Moton has battled, but he’ll have to battle again.

Moton has said that the blood clot scare “gave me more gratitude for life in general.”

He’s going to have to keep a positive attitude now after this injury.