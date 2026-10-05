Tetairoa McMillan Nationality, Parents Define NFL Story By Where He’s From

It hasn’t taken much time at all for Tetairoa McMillan to evolve into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

But while he plays for the Carolina Panthers, he also certainly hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

McMillan made sure during his Sunday Night Football introduction to pronounce his first name with the nuance it requires.

And while even though many will call him Tet or T-Mac, this is Tetairoa McMillan, an NFL star on the rise.

Where is Tetairoa McMillan From?

McMillan is originally from Hawaii.

He was born in Waimanalo, which is on the island of O’ahu.

McMillan and his family moved to southern California when he was just 1 year old.

Tetairoa McMilan Nationality

McMillan is of native Hawaiian nationality.

That was made clear when the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame named him its College Football Player of the Year in 2024.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate Tetairoa on being named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year,” said the chairman and co-founder of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, Jesse Sapolu. “His incredible talent, determination, and dedication have inspired not only his team, but also the entire Polynesian community. We look forward to celebrating this achievement with him next month in Hawai’i.”

That award, for what it’s worth, has also been won by former college stars Marcus Mariota, Penei Sewell and Tua Tagovailoa, among others.

Not much is known about his parents, although his mother Shawny has been more publicly supportive of her son. His father is known as Wyatt Sr.

Tetairoa McMillan Draft

McMillan was a highly touted wideout in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He was a college star at Arizona who could make every play, and that made him a top-10 pick.

The Panthers chose him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

McMillan went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025, taking the league by storm immediately.

And given how he’s playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, it sure seems like McMillan will have a great career ahead of him making his roots proud.