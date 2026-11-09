Bears’ Ben Johnson Speaks Out on WR’s Benching in Week 9 Win

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson did not sound particularly pleased with rookie wide receiver Zavion Thomas after benching him in Week 9’s heartstopping win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Thomas caught a 13-yard pass on the Bears’ opening drive and seemed like he might play his biggest offensive role yet early in Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Buccaneers, but things sharply changed — for him and the team — midway through the second quarter.

With 8:37 left before halftime, Thomas was called for unnecessary roughness when his block on Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish devolved into him swatting at Parrish’s helmet long after the play had ended, resulting in a 15-yard penalty for the Bears.

Ultimately, Thomas’ personal foul completely shifted the momentum for Chicago.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw the first of his career-high four interceptions on the next play, trying to force something on second-and-goal from the 21-yard line.

Meanwhile, Thomas did not play another offensive snap, a benching that Johnson confirmed in Sunday night’s postgame had everything to do with his costly penalty.

“Yeah, I don’t know if he played on offense after that,” Johnson said bluntly.

Zavion Thomas Showed Spark on Special Teams vs. Bucs

Getty Zavion Thomas shoved Bucs cornerback Jacob Parrish in Sunday’s second quarter.

Thomas did not touch the field again on offense after his second-quarter penalty, but he didn’t let that stop him from making an impact — or trying to — on special teams.

Early in the third quarter, Thomas nearly scored his first NFL return touchdown when he raced 91 yards down the left sideline before the Bucs pushed him out at the 1-yard line. A holding call on D’Marco Jackson, however, brought the return back to the 30.

Thomas also showed good effort on his other two kick returns against the Buccaneers. He gave the Bears the ball at own 47-yard line on their opening possession with a 40-yard return. He also led off his penalty-drawing drive with a 26-yard return.

Thomas has the fourth-most kick return yards (715) and sits tied for the second-most returns of at least 40 yards (three) in the NFL through the first nine weeks of season.

Whether the Bears will get more out of him on offense, though, remains unclear.

Bears News: Injury Could Lead to More Zavion Thomas

Getty Zavion Thomas won’t likely remain on the bench for Bears offense.

Thomas isn’t the first player Johnson has benched due to a costly mistake. He also benched starting running back D’Andre Swift after his brutal fumble in Week 4’s win.

In other words, there is no indication that Thomas’ benching on offense is a permanent or even long-term thing, especially with an opportunity to reset with a bye ahead.

The Bears, however, might feel a little more pressure to get Thomas involved if they emerge from the bye week still dealing with an injury to starter Luther Burden III.

Burden took a hard helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter that knocked him out of the game and forced him into the blue medical tent for evaluation. He did not return.

After the game, Johnson told reporters that Burden is dealing with a concussion, creating a new injury concern for his Bears as they prepare for a week of recuperation.

Burden will have additional time to work through the NFL’s concussion protocol thanks to the bye, but questions will hang over his status until the Bears announce they have cleared him. In the meantime, Thomas could see an uptick in offensive practice reps.

Worst case, the Bears could consider giving Thomas more offensive reps in Week 11’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints if Burden has not cleared the protocol. He likely wouldn’t seize a prime role, though, with Rome Odunze and Kalif Raymond available.