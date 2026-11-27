The Chicago Bears are expected to be without their top two tight ends for at least the next four weeks after Colston Loveland suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s 39-35 Thanksgiving victory over the Detroit Lions.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Loveland is expected to land on injured reserve, although the current belief is that he could return later this season.

With Cole Kmet already out for the season with a knee injury of his own, Chicago is down to rookie Sam Roush and veteran Stephen Carlson as its two healthy tight ends on the active roster.

And with the trade deadline having already passed, Bears general manager Ryan Poles may have to turn to the free agent market. Here are 5 tight ends they could target:

1. Will Dissly

Will Dissly would be my first call if I’m Ryan Poles. The 30 year old tight end spent six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, where he recorded a career high 50 receptions for 481 yards.

Dissly’s biggest selling point is his blocking ability. Chicago could use him alongside Sam Roush without having to significantly change what Ben Johnson wants to accomplish in the run game following Colston Loveland’s injury.

However, the Chargers released Dissly with a failed physical designation in March, so his health would obviously need to be evaluated.

2. Jordan Akins

If the Chicago Bears want more experience in the passing game, Jordan Akins makes sense. The former third round pick spent five seasons with the Houston Texans before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

At 34 years old, Akins would strictly be a short term solution. But he’s spent much of his career working as a complementary receiving option, which is essentially what Chicago would be asking of him.

3. Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.

A Springfield, Illinois, native, Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. entered the NFL as a fourth round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2020.

The 28 year old has an intriguing combination of size and athleticism, although he’s struggled to carve out a consistent role in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Okwuegbunam from their practice squad in September, and he could be worth bringing in for a workout.

4. Anthony Firkser

Anthony Firkser spent time with the Lions in 2025 and has experience playing in multiple NFL offenses, most notably during his four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

He rejoined Detroit this past offseason but suffered a fractured fibula during training camp before reaching an injury settlement with the team in August.

Depending on where he’s at in his recovery, Firkser could provide some experienced depth behind Roush.

5. Donald Parham Jr.

At 6’8”, Donald Parham Jr. would give Caleb Williams an enormous target in the red zone and offer Johnson another way to create mismatches against smaller defensive backs.

The biggest concern is that Parham missed the entire 2025 season with an Achilles injury. Chicago would need to determine how much of his athleticism remains before committing a roster spot to him.

The Chicago Bears are 9-2 and have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. And while the expectation that Colston Loveland could return later this season is encouraging, the Bears still have games to win between now and then.

Adding another veteran could help Ben Johnson keep more of his playbook intact during one of the most important stretches of the season.