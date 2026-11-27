The Chicago Bears captured a monumental victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, but injury problems have laid the franchise low in the roughly 24 hours since.

Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the biggest news of the day, that tight end Colston Loveland is heading to the injured reserve list (IR) with a knee injury. However, around the same time as the Loveland news was breaking, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing quadriceps surgery following an injury in Week 5.

Odeyingbo missed the second half of last season due to an Achilles injury and will now sit out a total of 11 games in 2026 because of his latest health issue.

Dayo Odeyingbo Strong Cut Candidate After Second Season-Ending Injury

Chicago spent significantly on Odeyingbo ahead of the 2025 campaign, inking him to a three-year deal worth $48 million.

Odeyingbo struggled during his first eight games with the team last season with just one sack, but he showed up this year after his Achilles rehab and tallied three sacks and three tackles for loss to start the year.

But heading into a contract year in 2027, there is a strong chance now that the Bears cut ties with Odeyingbo in the interest of saving $15 million against next year’s salary cap, which can help Chicago revamp the secondary and/or the pass rush off the edge depending on the other personnel moves the team makes after the season is over.

Bears Tight End Colston Loveland Will Miss at Least 4 Games With Knee Injury

While Odeyingbo is out for the season, the hope in Chicago is that Loveland will be out for only the next month or so.

“The knee injury that Bears TE Colston Loveland suffered on Thanksgiving vs. the Lions is expected to land him on injured reserve, which would sideline him a minimum of four weeks, per sources,” Schefter reported on X. “There still is additional testing to be done, but the current belief is that Loveland could return later this season.”

The Bears have a tough slate of schedule to navigate without Loveland, who will miss at least four weeks because of his IR designation.

Chicago hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars next week before back-to-back road games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills before a rematch with the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. The Bears’ worst loss of their 9-2 season to this point came at Lambeau Field absent quarterback Caleb Williams who was out with a hamstring injury.

Loveland could potentially return for the final two contests of the regular season against the Detroit Lions at home and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.