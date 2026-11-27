D’Andre Swift spent Tuesday answering questions about hanging onto the football. On Thursday, he answered them by holding it. The D’Andre Swift fumble response unfolded inside Ford Field against the franchise that drafted him, where the veteran running back delivered 162 yards from scrimmage, a 30-yard touchdown, and a postgame game ball in the Chicago Bears‘ 39-35 Thanksgiving comeback win over the Detroit Lions.

D’Andre Swift Fumble Response: From Benched to Game Ball

The run-up to Thursday wasn’t pretty. Swift lost his third fumble of the season in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11—a play initially ruled down before New Orleans won a replay challenge—and head coach Ben Johnson promptly pulled him from the game. It marked the second time this season a turnover cost Swift late snaps. Johnson had previously labeled an earlier giveaway against the New York Jets “egregious,” leaving reporters to wonder whether the back had fallen out of favor. Asked on Tuesday whether Swift needed to earn back his trust, Johnson kept it simple: “He just needs to hold on to the ball and we’ll be fine.”

How Swift Carried a Short-Handed Offense

Thursday tested that confidence almost immediately. Starting tight end Colston Loveland lost a first-quarter fumble of his own before exiting early with a knee injury and never returning, stripping Caleb Williams of one of his most reliable middle-of-the-field targets. With Chicago trailing for most of the afternoon, Swift essentially became the Bears’ entire offense through three quarters.

Working against a Lions defense that drafted him in the second round back in 2020—and with Johnson calling plays in the building where he once coordinated Detroit’s attack—Swift gashed his former club for 65 yards on nine carries (7.2 yards per attempt), highlighted by a third-quarter 30-yard touchdown burst that trimmed Detroit’s lead. Through the air, he hauled in seven of eight targets for 97 yards, setting season highs in both categories by consistently turning checkdowns into chain-moving gains against Detroit’s pass rush.

Once Swift kept Chicago within striking distance, the rest of the offense closed the door. Kyle Monangai, returning from a toe injury, punched in two short goal-line touchdowns as the Bears erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, before Williams—who finished with 345 passing yards—hit Rome Odunze for a game-winning score with three seconds left. Afterward, Johnson handed Swift a game ball in the visiting locker room.

One Clean Game Doesn’t Erase Three Fumbles

Be honest about what this was. Swift has still lost three fumbles across 11 games—at the goal line against Minnesota, against the Jets, and against the Saints. One afternoon with the ball secure doesn’t permanently erase that reputation, and a January turnover would reopen every question.

Look at the other side of the ledger, though. Swift now sits at 959 scrimmage yards through 11 outings for a 9-2 squad standing alone atop the NFC North heading into next week’s clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a holiday afternoon when the Bears lost their starting tight end early and struggled to find offensive rhythm, the back everyone was doubting kept the season’s biggest game alive. The D’Andre Swift fumble response wasn’t a quote or a promise—it was 162 yards, a game ball, and a football that stayed tucked.