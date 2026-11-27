The Chicago Bears suffered another major blow to their tight end room on Thanksgiving, and it might be worth giving longtime New Orleans Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill a call.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Colston Loveland is expected to land on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury against the Detroit Lions. While additional testing is still needed, the current belief is that Loveland could return later this season.

With Cole Kmet already out for the year following knee surgery, the Bears are suddenly without their top two tight ends.

And while the free agent market isn’t particularly attractive this late in the season, Hill remains one of the more interesting names for an offensive mind like Ben Johnson.

Taysom Hill Could Give Ben Johnson Another Offensive Weapon

Taysom Hill officially announced his departure from New Orleans in July after spending nine seasons with the Saints. However, the 36 year old stopped short of announcing his retirement, leaving the door open for a return to the NFL.

What makes Hill particularly intriguing for the Chicago Bears is how much Ben Johnson could do with him.

Throughout his career, Hill has lined up at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

He’s accumulated 2,551 rushing yards, 1,034 receiving yards and 2,426 passing yards while accounting for 57 touchdowns across those three categories and is the only player in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards in all three categories.

Imagine what Johnson could do with Hill in short-yardage situations, near the goal line or even as a lead blocker alongside D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

His versatility could help Johnson maintain some of the creativity within his offense while Colston Loveland recovers. And with opposing defenses already having to account for Caleb Williams’ ability to extend plays, Hill would give them another wrinkle to prepare for.

Of course, there are legitimate concerns.

Hill tore his ACL and suffered additional ligament damage in 2024 before returning to play 13 games in 2025. He finished last season with just 114 rushing yards on 52 carries and 91 receiving yards on 11 receptions.

Between his age, declining production and extended time away from football, the Bears would need to determine how much Hill has left and whether he’s even interested in playing again.

Bears Have a Growing Problem at Tight End

The Chicago Bears improved to 9-2 with its 39-35 victory over Detroit, but losing Colston Loveland complicates things considerably heading into December.

Rookie Sam Roush deserves credit for how he handled the increased workload against Detroit. The third round pick caught five passes for 31 yards, while veteran Stephen Carlson added two receptions for 30 yards.

But asking a rookie and a journeyman tight end to carry an entire position group during a playoff push is a risky proposition.

Now Taysom Hill wouldn’t replicate Loveland’s receiving production, but his appeal comes from the additional ways Ben Johnson could use him beyond the position.

With Loveland potentially returning later this season, Poles only needs to find a temporary solution. If Hill is healthy and interested in chasing a Super Bowl, it would be an interesting conversation to have.