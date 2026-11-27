The Chicago Bears are running out of healthy tight ends, and rookie Sam Roush is suddenly in line for the biggest opportunity of his young NFL career following Colston Loveland‘s knee injury…

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Loveland is expected to land on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during Chicago’s Thanksgiving victory over the Detroit Lions.

There is still additional testing to be done, and the current belief is that Loveland could return later this season. However, an injured reserve stint would sideline him for a minimum of four games.

With Cole Kmet already out for the season, the Bears will likely have to lean heavily on Roush, who they selected with the 69th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fortunately for Chicago, the rookie is starting to give Ben Johnson reasons to trust him.

Sam Roush Is Already Earning Ben Johnson’s Trust

Sam Roush caught all five of his targets for 31 yards in the Chicago Bears 39-35 win over Detroit, nearly doubling his season reception total in a single game…

The 23 year old hadn’t recorded more than two receptions in an NFL game before Thanksgiving. He now has 11 catches for 106 yards on the season, with eight of those receptions coming in November alone.

Following Thursday’s victory, Johnson spoke highly of Roush’s development.

“He’s become the security blanket there for our quarterback, as well. We’ll see if he needs to have a bigger role here going forward,” Johnson said.

Johnson expressed similar confidence in Roush back in October when Cole Kmet suffered his season-ending knee injury, praising the rookie’s intelligence and ability to learn from his mistakes.

“We had high hopes when we took him. Very smart player,” Johnson said in October.

What made Roush an appealing draft prospect, though, was his ability to contribute as both a blocker and a receiver. That versatility becomes even more important given how frequently Johnson incorporates tight ends into his offense and with Colston Loveland out for some time.

Bears’ Third Round Pick Could Pay Dividends Down the Stretch

The Chicago Bears currently have just two healthy tight ends on their active roster in Sam Roush and Stephen Carlson, the latter of whom caught two passes for 30 yards against Detroit.

According to Gene Chamberlain of Sports Illustrated, Chicago has used three tight end personnel on 14.9% of its offensive plays this season, the fourth highest rate in the NFL.

Between that and Colston Loveland entering Thursday’s game with 40 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns, Johnson has some legitimate adjustments to make.

Now Roush will have to prove he can handle more responsibilities as a run blocker while becoming a more consistent receiving option for Caleb Williams. His ability to do both could help Johnson maintain some of the flexibility he had with a healthy tight end room.

And the timing couldn’t be more important. The Bears are 9-2, have won six straight games and now sit atop the NFC North with six regular season games remaining.

If Roush can take advantage of the opportunity, Ben Johnson could have a much more established second option at tight end by the time Loveland returns, which would be a nice development for Chicago heading into the postseason.