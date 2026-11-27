Sam Roush: Bears rookie tight end and 2026 third-round pick out of Stanford, did not dominate the Thanksgiving Day highlight reels in Detroit, yet he quietly delivered the most impactful performance of his young NFL career. Catching all five of his targets for 31 yards in Chicago Bears’s thrilling 39-35 comeback victory over the Detroit Lions, the 6-foot-6, 267-pound tight end stepped directly into an emergency workload and helped keep the Bears’ offense moving.

While 31 receiving yards looks modest on a box score that featured 74 total points, it marked a major step forward for a rookie who had never logged more than two receptions in a single contest prior to Week 12.

A Reliable Option When the Bears Needed One

Chicago’s tight end depth chart faced an immediate crisis early in Thursday’s contest when starter Colston Loveland went down with a knee injury after a Lions defender rolled into his lower left leg on a run-blocking snap. With veteran Cole Kmet already out for the remainder of the season following a Week 7 knee injury against New England, the Bears suddenly had to lean heavily on Roush and fellow reserve Stephen Carlson.

Roush answered the call without hesitation. Converting every single pass thrown his way, the No. 69 overall draft pick became one of quarterback Caleb Williams’ most dependable underneath outlets, showcasing the physicality and sure hands that drew Chicago’s front office to him in April.

One sequence in particular captured why the coaching staff trusts him in heavy traffic. On an 11-yard reception, Roush lowered his shoulder and powered straight through a would-be Lions tackler for extra yardage—the exact brand of tough, after-the-catch finishing that defined his college tape at Stanford. Drafted primarily for his inline blocking chops and physical edge, Thursday proved he can handle real passing-game volume when injuries strike.

Trust Building at a Critical Spot

Head coach Ben Johnson has steadily praised Roush’s weekly growth throughout his rookie campaign, noting how quickly the young tight end has grasped the nuances of Chicago’s offense. Thursday’s Thanksgiving showcase offered the clearest on-field proof yet that the staff’s long-term vision for him is taking hold.

Roush is not suddenly going to morph into a high-volume vertical receiving threat, nor does Chicago’s scheme ask him to fill that role. What he can provide is a trustworthy security blanket over the middle of the field paired with rugged perimeter and inline blocking—precisely the kind of multi-purpose complementary piece Johnson’s offense thrives on.

Roush ready to handle starter-level snaps

Loveland’s availability remains uncertain heading into next week’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, though the mini-bye created by Thursday’s holiday kickoff gives Chicago’s medical staff a few extra days to evaluate his knee. If the second-year starter is limited or forced to sit out Week 13, Roush is squarely positioned to handle starter-level snaps.

Carlson also chipped in with two catches for 30 yards against Detroit to give Williams another viable option, yet Roush’s combination of size, blocking reliability, and crisp execution makes him the natural choice to anchor the position group. For a first-year player who spent the opening two months of the season working largely in supporting packages, catching all five targets in a high-stakes divisional shootout carries real weight inside Halas Hall.

The Bears now sit at 9-2 and stand alone atop the NFC North—and disciplined, unheralded performances like the one Sam Roush, Bears rookie tight end, delivered in Detroit are a big reason why.