Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is headed toward injured reserve (IR) with the knee injury that cut short his Thanksgiving, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

As of 12:20 p.m. ET Friday, the Bears had not publicly confirmed that move. Nor did reporting Friday slam the door on Loveland’s playing again in 2026.

“The current belief is that Loveland could return later this season,” Schefter wrote, adding that more testing remains.

Loveland hurt his left knee while run blocking in the opening quarter as Chicago beat host Detroit, 39-35. On a 2-yard carry by D’Andre Swift with 6:15 left in the period, Loveland was blocking Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez then rolled up on him.

The 22-year-old walked off and visited the medical tent. He later left the sideline aboard a cart, his face hidden under a white towel. His day ended after seven snaps, with one 5-yard catch, made on the previous series. Lions rookie Derrick Moore knocked the ball free on that play, and Loveland was charged with a lost fumble, something that also happened in Week 8 at Seattle.

Bears’ Colston Loveland Injury Points to IR

Would the injury cost Loveland the rest of the season? Coach Ben Johnson didn’t have an answer after the game.

“Nope, don’t know yet, no,” Johnson said, as quoted by ESPN. “We’ll find out.”

Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network then reported that Loveland would undergo an MRI exam Friday, and the Bears wanted results pointing to a sprain, not a tear. Shortly after noon, Rapoport indicated that initial signs showed a sprain, with optimism about getting Loveland back as the regular season winds down and having him available for the postseason.

David J. Chao, a former NFL head team physician known online as ProFootballDoc, had assessed the play from video Thursday, identifying a probable MCL sprain and a potential high-grade tear.

“Doubt surgery but could be short term IR,” Chao wrote in his Thursday post.

In a Friday follow-up, Chao said the latest news appeared to match his read, with IR likely and a late-season return. The MCL, or medial collateral ligament, runs along the inner side of the knee. Chao’s video-based assessment is not a team diagnosis, and the reporting as of 12:20 p.m. did not identify a specific ligament or grade.

Loveland’s Return Timeline for the Bears

Placement on IR would not automatically end Loveland’s season. It would, however, set a minimum absence. A player designated to return cannot return until four games pass, counting from the day he goes on the list. Teams get a limited number of those return designations, and one player can use no more than two in a season.

If Chicago makes the move before facing Jacksonville on Dec. 6, Loveland would miss that game and matchups with Miami, Buffalo and Green Bay. The earliest possible return is Jan. 3 against Detroit, with only the finale at Minnesota left after that. Eligibility, however, does not guarantee he’ll be ready.

Loveland, the 10th overall pick in 2025, has followed a 713-yard rookie season with 41 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this year. Only two Bears had more receiving yards entering Thursday. In Week 7 against New England, he caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

A Week 7 knee injury already ended fellow tight end Cole Kmet’s season, so losing Loveland would further thin the Bears at the position. After Loveland exited Thursday, rookie Sam Roush caught five passes for 31 yards, while Stephen Carlson added two catches for 30.