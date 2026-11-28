Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland hurt his knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, but the injury may not be as serious as initially thought.

Early reports on Friday, November 27 indicated that Loveland was likely headed to the injured reserve list (IR), which would have meant an absence of at least four games.

However, Chicago took to social media later that afternoon and dubbed its second-year TE as week to week — indicating that he will not head to IR, at least not immediately.

“Colston Loveland is week-to-week with a knee injury,” the Bears’ official X account posted.

The team is reportedly seeking a second opinion on the condition of Loveland’s knee, per Courtney Cronin and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The tight end has tallied 40 receptions for a total of 392 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Bears Lose Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo to Season-Ending Surgery

Also on Friday, the Bears announced that defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo is done for the year after suffering a quad injury in Week 5.

Odeyingbo has not played since sustaining the injury and after weeks of attempting to heal and return to action, the D-lineman will undergo surgery to address the soft-tissue problem.

The Bears signed Odeyingbo to a three-year contract ahead of the 2025 campaign. He played eight games during his first campaign with the team, tallying just one sack, before suffering a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

Odeyingbo this season played more like the DE the team thought it was getting, tallying three sacks and three tackles for loss through the first five weeks of the season. However, his injury and the 12 games he will miss subsequently render him a strong candidate for the cut line this offseason.

Chicago paid Odeyingbo $48 million on his three-year deal and can save $15 million against the salary cap by releasing or trading him next spring. If Odeyingbo does not return to Chicago in 2027, he will have played a total of just 13 games for the franchise and will represent perhaps the biggest ‘what-if’ of head coach Ben Johnson’s early tenure as the Bears’ head coach.

Bears Will Move Into Tie for NFC Lead if 49ers Lose to Seahawks on Sunday

Despite the bad injury news, the Bears are now leading the NFC North Division outright with a one-game edge over the Lions, a 1.5-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings who play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and a three-game edge on the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings and Packers have accounted for Chicago’s only two losses of the season, and the Bears still have one game remaining on the schedule against each of their divisional opponents.

Chicago can also move into a tie with the San Francisco 49ers atop the conference if the Seattle Seahawks can best the 49ers in the Bay Area this weekend. The Seahawks are coming off of their bye week, while San Francisco’s star quarterback Brock Purdy is out for the game due to an ankle injury.