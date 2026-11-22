The Chicago Bears‘ offense showed how capable it is of dominance in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, but the opposite proved true against another NFC South Division opponent in the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

Chicago put up just 21 points in a one-score victory against the Saints at Soldier Field on Sunday, November 22, and the defense accounted for two of those points via a safety in the second half.

The lack of execution and effectiveness was surprising, bordering on concerning, given that Chicago had a bye in Week 10 and several extra days to prepare for a Saints defense that ranked 29th in the league coming into the afternoon.

But quarterback Caleb Williams mustered just 181 passing yards, adjusted to a team total of 165 after accounting for two sacks, while the run game slightly eclipsed its season average of 142 yards by posting 146 of them on 33 carries. Chicago also turned the football over twice, including one interception from Williams and a lost fumble by running back D’Andre Swift.

Bears Must Be Better Offensively Against Detroit Lions in Thanksgiving Day Showdown

Getty Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Williams spoke candidly about the team’s struggles on offense to open his postgame press conference.

“I think we can be a lot better. I think there was opportunity for a lot of point out there, whether it’s just us being on the same page, whether its’ us being efficient running and efficient passing,” Williams said. “So, yeah, I think there was a lot more that we left out there and that we can be better at this next week coming up.”

Chicago is unquestionably going to have to produce more efficiently on offense against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Detroit’s defense has struggled all season long, though it has improved in recent weeks from a statistical standpoint and is now surrendering 332.3 yards per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

But the Lions’ offense is elite, entering Week 11 at a top-three unit in the NFL. Detroit finished the afternoon on Sunday with nearly 400 yards of total offense and 31 points in a sound 10-point victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Caleb Williams Says Bears Aren’t Satisfied With Past 2 Outings, Despite 2 Wins

Getty Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears got off to a hot start against those same Bucs at Soldier Field in Week 9, though Williams ended up throwing a career-high four interceptions, while the team turned the football over five times total in what ended up a three-point win.

That performance plus a relatively poor showing against the Saints on Sunday have combined to create what Williams’ acknowledged is a general feeling of disquiet and dissatisfaction among the locker room over its past two games — even though both ended in victories for Chicago.

“Putting up how many points we put up today, with how the defense played … no, not satisfied,” Williams continued.

Chicago (8-2) remains tied atop the NFC North Division with the Lions as a result of the win Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings will rejoin both teams in that first-place tie if they can scratch out a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on “Sunday Night Football.”