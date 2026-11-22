The Chicago Bears‘ offense has produced some surprising performances over the course of the season, and it was rookie Zavion Thomas’s turn for a breakout day against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

Thomas, a third-round rookie out of LSU, accounted for 65 total yards on offense across his first nine appearances in 2026. He surpassed that total by more than 20 yards on Sunday, November 22 at Soldier Field, tallying two catches for 56 yards and one rush for 30 yards on the afternoon (86 total yards).

Both of Thomas’s catches were significant plays for Chicago to keep drives alive in the second half. The first was a 40-yard reception on a 3rd-and-17 play from the Bears’ own 26-yard-line with Chicago up just 16-10.

The second play came on a 3rd-and-1 call from the Bears’ 20-yard line at the midway point of the fourth quarter with Chicago up two scores. The 16-yard gain was a crucial blow to the Saints’ chances of mounting a fourth-quarter comeback.

“That Zavion Thomas catch cost the Saints 2 minutes and a challenge and a timeout,” Harrison Graham of ‘Bears Now’ posted to X. “Big.”

Zavion Thomas Turned Heads Around NFL With Big Game

Thomas’s big game was something of a trending topic on social media, with Bears’ fans and media members taking notice of the speedy rookie’s explosive playmaking. His three touches on the afternoon resulted in just shy of 29 yards gained per play on average.

“So, the Bears might have another legitimate weapon,” the Bears Goggles On X account posted. “Zavion Thomas is emerging 👀.”

“It’s a catch!” Bears Nation captioned a video of Thomas’s athletic fourth-quarter grab. “The Zavion Thomas game.”

“Where were you for the Zavion Thomas game?” Jacob Infante of PFN and WCG wrote online.

Bears Surprised by Using 3rd-Round Pick on Zavion Thomas in NFL Draft

Thomas was among the more surprising selections of the draft, not just for the Bears but for any of the NFL’s 32 teams. Chicago nabbed Thomas late in Round 3 with the No. 89 overall pick.

However, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com predicted that the LSU wide receiver would come off the board in the sixth round. But the Bears saw something in Thomas’s explosiveness and decided to take a chance on him much earlier.

“The Bears finished Day 2 of the draft with another offensive addition. That’s somewhat surprising given the needs along the defensive line, but Chicago opted for a big-play threat in Thomas over a pass-rusher with its final pick in the third round,” Courtney Cronin of ESPN wrote over NFL draft weekend. “In a wide receiver room headlined by Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, Thomas will have a chance to compete for the No. 3 receiver job along with Kalif Raymond and Jahdae Walker. Thomas’ quickest path to playing time is likely as a returner.”

Thomas has returned 28 kickoffs this season for a total of 715 yards.