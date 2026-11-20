Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai appears fully ready to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, ending a five-game absence, according to a Bears announcement on Friday.

The return lands on a ground game that ranks fourth in the NFL in yards per game but 27th in goal-to-go conversions, according to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin. Can one running back who missed five weeks with a sore toe fix that?

Monangai carries no injury designation on Friday’s injury report, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. In the league’s shorthand, that means the team expects him to be active. He also took part in Wednesday’s practice without limits, according to NBC Sports writer Kyle Dvorchak.

Chicago Bears’ Kyle Monangai Injury Timeline

Monangai hurt his right foot and his thumb in the Bears’ 23-12 win over the New York Jets on Oct. 4. He had set a career high that day with 30 carries, finishing with 146 yards and two touchdowns. Monangai later described the turf toe as very painful.

The thumb turned out to be the lesser problem. Coach Ben Johnson put him on a week-to-week timeline, then called the toe “a bigger deal than we initially anticipated,” according to Bears.com senior writer Larry Mayer. Monangai wore a boot and saw a specialist.

The Bears kept him off injured reserve because they expected him back within four games. He missed five, Weeks 5 through 9.

“I didn’t foresee this length of time being out,” Monangai said, as quoted by ESPN.

His first practice in more than a month came the week of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, a limited session, and the Bears ultimately held him out. Then came the bye week.

Monangai went through a 70-minute practice Monday and said he can manage the toe for the rest of the season with plates and orthotics in his cleats. The full healing waits for the offseason. That session was only his second practice in more than a month.

Chicago Bears’ Kyle Monangai Role and Career

Before the injury, Monangai had 60 carries for 324 yards and three touchdowns. His 5.4-yard average ranked fourth among all players. He opened the season with 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, and he logged at least 10 carries in every game he played, working in tandem with D’Andre Swift.

Swift has 576 yards on 155 carries this season, a 3.7-yard average, according to DraftKings Network writer Zach Thompson. Roschon Johnson and Salvon Ahmed shared the load behind him while Monangai sat, and Swift managed 31 yards on 12 carries against Tampa Bay in Week 9. Coach Ben Johnson addressed the run game’s lack of explosive plays after the bye week.

Expect a trimmed workload at first. NBC Sports reported that his role is projected to shrink in his first game back.

Born June 6, 2002, and standing 5-foot-8, Monangai weighs 207 pounds. A native of Roseland, New Jersey, he starred at Don Bosco Prep before heading to Rutgers, where he ran for 3,221 yards and 27 touchdowns and finished second in Rutgers history in rushing yards. He also went 669 rushes without a fumble, the most by any FBS player since 2021.

The Bears used the 233rd overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2025. Scouts’ main knock was his lack of breakaway speed, reflected in a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

As a rookie, he piled up 783 yards and five touchdowns across 17 games, plus 18 catches for 164 yards. He added 21 carries for 63 yards in the Bears’ two playoff games. Sunday shows how much of the September workload Ben Johnson hands back.