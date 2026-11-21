The Chicago Bears did a little housekeeping one day before their Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints involving backup quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Bagent inked a two-year extension worth $10 million during the offseason, which Chicago restructured on Saturday to free up a little more than $600,000.

Harrison Graham of “Bears Now” offered an explanation of the move via X.

“Tyson Bagent had his contract restructured just a little bit for the rest of this season. Gets a signing bonus, which frees up like $640,000 in cap space,” Graham said. “The Bears are about at $3.1-$3.2 million in space now, gives them a little more wiggle room for the rest of this season.”

Bears Could Make Play for Safety Justin Reid

Moving money around for flexibility doesn’t necessarily mean the Bears are hunting an addition for the stretch run, but it is one of the more prominent explanations for why Chicago would make such a maneuver as Week 11 approaches.

One possible option is safety Justin Reid, who just parted with the Saints this week after requesting his release. Reid will move through the waiver wire, and if no team claims him, he will hit free agency and then choose his next destination.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, a reunion between Reid and his former team would make sense. However, the Bears could also use more depth and talent at the position after Coby Bryant lost his season to a knee injury over the summer.

Chicago has turned to Cam Lewis, who has filled in admirably for Bryant but has spent the majority of his career as a backup rather than a starter. Also, adding Reid would afford the Bears some optionality if Kyler Gordon remains out for an extended period with a shoulder injury that will sideline him against the Saints Sunday.

Rookie CB Malik Muhammad is liable to fill in for Gordon as the nickel cornerback. However, if Reid joined the team as a starting safety, the Bears could slot Lewis into the nickel spot and move Muhammad to the outside, where cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson have both struggled for much of the year.

Tyson Bagent Remains Trade Chip for Bears in 2027

As far as Bagent’s future with the Bears in the context of his restructure, Graham explained that circumstances remain essentially what they were before Chicago made the move Saturday.

Essentially, Bagent will enter the offseason as a trade chip for teams in need of a starting quarterback that are hamstrung by otherwise limited options.

“It does’t change much for next season. [Bagent] as a non-guaranteed salary for 2027, [and] a $5.3 million cap hit for next year,” Graham said. “If they were to cut or trade Bagent after this season, it would only be a $1.1 million dead cap hit, so trading him after the year is still very much a possibility.”

Bagent was at the center of multiple trade rumors around the time of the NFL Combine in late February and free agency in mid-March. The two primary landing spots were Arizona and Atlanta, though no deal ever materialized.

At that point, Bagent’s trade value was in the neighborhood of a third-round pick.

However, he has appeared in three games this season, throwing for 409 yards and three interceptions. Given his subpar performances, it is unclear if the league at large will view him as a viable starting QB. And should Bagent lose that status, his trade value will fall along with it.