Is the Bears’ rising-star running back Kyle Monangai playing today, as Chicago takes on the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field?

The answer is — yes. Monangai is active against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, ending a five-game absence that began with a turf toe injury in October.

The Bears’ ground game struggled while he sat, and now the NFL’s 27th-ranked run defense stands across the line, setting up a test of how much of that offense returns with him.

Kickoff at Soldier Field is noon CST. Monangai practiced in full all three days this week and dropped off the final injury report, so he enters Sunday with no designation.

Bears’ Kyle Monangai Injury Recap and Backfield Value

Monangai got hurt Oct. 4 in a 23-12 win over the New York Jets, a game that also produced a career-high 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

He first pegged his thumb as the real problem and expected a quick comeback. Then came the right foot. The turf toe was “very painful,” Monangai said, according to ESPN.

Chicago stopped short of injured reserve, listing him week-to-week and counting on four missed games at most. It took five. Monangai said he was “on track” to return and plans to play through the toe the rest of the season with plates and orthotics in his cleats, saving full healing for the offseason. The toe injury is “going to be there,” Monangai said, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Bears felt the gap. With Monangai available for the first four games, Chicago averaged a league-best 196.3 rushing yards. In the five games without him, the team fell to 98.6 yards per game, with running backs sliding from 4.89 yards per carry to 3.25. Explosive runs dropped from 13.7% of attempts to 6.5%.

“We’re missing him and ready for him to get out here,” tight end Colston Loveland said, according to the team.

Monangai is a 5-foot-8, 207-pound back from Roseland, N.J., and he is 24. The Bears grabbed him in the seventh round with the No. 233 pick in the 2025 draft after a Rutgers career of 3,222 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 669 carries. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 with 1,279 yards and 13 scores, and became the first Rutgers running back with All-America recognition since Ray Rice in 2007.

This season, before the injury, he had 60 carries for 324 yards and three touchdowns, a 5.4-yard average. He gained 3.75 yards after contact per attempt.

CHICAGO BEARS — INACTIVES Week 11 • Saints vs. Bears Player Pos Note Case Keenum QB Emergency 3rd QB Kyler Gordon DB — Keyshaun Elliott LB — Jordan McFadden OL — Jayden Loving DL — Bears inactive list for Week 11 vs. New Orleans.

Chicago Bears’ Kyle Monangai vs. New Orleans Saints Run Defense

Expect a measured workload. D’Andre Swift remains the lead back, and Rotoworld expects a timeshare. Sports Illustrated pointed to three reasons for limited touches: it is his first game back, the toe needs managing, and the Bears play the Detroit Lions four days later. Practice-squad back Salvon Ahmed also got five carries last week.

Monangai’s snap share ranged from 31% to 54% in the first four weeks. PFF projects 44.6 rushing yards and 6.4 receiving yards against New Orleans. He gained 81 yards and a touchdown in his only previous game against the Saints, in 2025.

So is New Orleans a good opponent for him? On paper, yes. The Saints give up 129.8 rushing yards per game, sixth-most in the league, and 4.3 yards per carry. Chicago ran for 222 yards on 40 carries (5.6 per attempt) against the Saints last year, in its first home game after the bye week.

The matchup favors the run. The only open question is how many carries Monangai gets.