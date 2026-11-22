The Chicago Bears returned running back Kyle Monangai to active status for the team’s contest against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, but the way head coach Ben Johnson utilized him left real questions about just how healthy the second-year breakout playmaker actually is following a turf toe injury that sidelined him for six weeks (five games and the bye).

Former NFL great Tom Brady, currently the color commentator for FOX Sports’ top broadcast team, brought up Monangai’s lack of action against New Orleans late in the third quarter of the contest. As of that point in the game, Monangai had logged just six carries for a total of only nine yards. He also had one target in the pass game.

Brady suggested that Monangai may not be as far along in his rehabilitation as his active status might otherwise indicate. Brady said he expected Monangai would have recorded somewhere between 12-20 touches against a Saints defense that most analysts expected the Bears would roll over at Soldier Field following a bye in Week 10 for Chicago.

But that was not the case into the early portion of the fourth quarter, as the Bears punted the football back to the Saints with a little under 14 minutes to play in the game and Chicago leading by a score of 19-10.

Bears Elevated Running Back Salvon Ahmed Ahead of Saints Game

Monangai’s lack of usage was not the first indicator this week that the former Rutgers product was not yet 100 percent, even despite his return to the sidelines as an active player.

The Bears decided to activate running back Salvon Ahmed from the practice squad late in the week in a move that came as a surprise to most around the league, including media members who regularly cover the team.

Chicago entered Sunday with running backs Monangai, Ahmed, D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson all dressing for the contest. Johnson ended up leaving the field early in the first quarter with an ankle injury, with the team later ruling him out for the day.

Absent Johnson and with the team managing Monangai’s turf toe, either as a precaution or because he aggravated it during the contest, Ahmed got real work in the offense for the first time this season. He had tallied four carries for 27 yards as of early in the fourth quarter.

Bears’ Run Game Fell Off After Kyle Monangai Injury

Monangai is the team’s RB2 and something of a change of pace back from Swift. However, for a reserve, Monangai plays a good amount when healthy and also has an outsized impact on the team’s run game.

Chicago was the top rushing team in the NFL through four weeks by a wide margin when the RB room was at full health. However, that changed after Monangai’s injury.

The Bears were probably performing at an unrealistic clip through four weeks in the context of actually being able to maintain their rushing averages over a full 17-game season. But after Monangai went down, Chicago dropped from first to fourth in rushing yards per outing over the following six weeks.

The team still averages 142 yards on the ground per contest and had 133 yards rushing as of the middle of the fourth quarter against the Saints on Sunday.