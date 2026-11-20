The Chicago Bears have won four straight games, and one of the less-heralded contributors to their turnaround has become an important part of the defense.

Cam Lewis arrived in Chicago as a versatile backup, but injuries and opportunity have turned him into a regular starter. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen made a point of recognizing that contribution Thursday, explaining why Lewis has earned the coaching staff’s trust.

“We didn’t bring him in here saying he was going to be the starter,” Allen said. “We brought him in here because we felt like he could do multiple roles and fill in in spots when needed to, and we could still play at a high level on defense.”

Allen’s comments, shared in the Bears’ Thursday coordinator report, offer a glimpse into how an offseason depth signing has become a valuable piece of Chicago’s secondary.

Cam Lewis Has Become More Than the Bears Expected

The original plan was for Lewis to provide depth behind fellow free-agent signing Coby Bryant at safety. Bryant’s knee injury during training camp, which required surgery, changed those plans and opened the door for Lewis to move into the starting defense.

The veteran has made the most of the opportunity. Lewis has started seven games and played 85% of Chicago’s defensive snaps this season, recording 35 tackles, two passes defended and one interception. The jump in responsibility is significant: during his six seasons with the Buffalo Bills, he never played more than 54% of the defensive snaps in a single season.

His ability to move around the secondary has helped make that transition possible. A September profile by FOX 32 Chicago revealed that Lewis prepared for the season opener against Carolina expecting to play nickel cornerback. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on game day, his assignment changed and he was told he would start at safety. Lewis had prepared for both possibilities and accepted the change without hesitation.

Cam Lewis Has Become More Than the Bears Expected

The original plan was for Lewis to provide depth behind fellow free-agent signing Coby Bryant at safety. Bryant’s knee injury during training camp, which required surgery, changed those plans and opened the door for Lewis to move into the starting defense.

The veteran has made the most of the opportunity. Lewis has started seven games and played 85% of Chicago’s defensive snaps this season, recording 35 tackles, two passes defended and one interception. The jump in responsibility is significant: during his six seasons with the Buffalo Bills, he never played more than 54% of the defensive snaps in a single season.

His ability to move around the secondary has helped make that transition possible. A September profile by FOX 32 Chicago revealed that Lewis prepared for the season opener against Carolina expecting to play nickel cornerback. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on game day, his assignment changed and he was told he would start at safety. Lewis had prepared for both possibilities and accepted the change without hesitation.

Dennis Allen Explains Why the Bears Trust Lewis

Allen’s praise went beyond acknowledging that Lewis had filled an opening. The coordinator used him as an example of the dependable players teams need to win, explaining that a defense does not have to be made up of 11 elite performers.

“You can win a lot of games with a lot of really good players that understand their role and can perform their role at a high level,” Allen said.

That description fits Lewis’s season. He has been asked to handle significant defensive responsibilities while remaining capable of moving between safety, nickel and outside cornerback when the situation calls for it. His value is not necessarily about producing spectacular numbers every week. It is about giving Allen another option without forcing the defense to completely change its approach.

Lewis Has Delivered in the Bears’ Recent Wins

The last two games have provided clear examples of his contribution. Against Seattle, Lewis broke up a third-down pass with a big hit on the Seahawks’ opening drive, forcing a punt. In Chicago’s victory over Tampa Bay, he intercepted Baker Mayfield to record his first pick of the season and the second of his NFL career.

Those plays helped make Lewis’s growing role more visible, but they also reinforced what Allen has been saying about him. The 29-year-old has stepped into a larger job and delivered when called upon.

Lewis Gives the Bears Valuable Defensive Flexibility

Chicago’s secondary has dealt with injuries and changing personnel throughout the season. Lewis’s ability to handle multiple assignments has given Allen some much-needed flexibility, particularly with Bryant still out of the lineup.

Lewis was not signed with the expectation that he would become a regular starter. That changed when the Bears needed him, and he has responded with seven starts and a substantial share of the defensive snaps. Allen’s public endorsement suggests the coaching staff appreciates exactly what it has received: a dependable veteran who has made the most of an unexpected opportunity.