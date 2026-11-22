Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson left the field on a medical cart against the New Orleans Saints after suffering an injury in the first quarter on Sunday, November 22.

Johnson headed to the blue medical tent on the sideline with what appeared to be a lower-body injury, later leaving the field under the aid of team doctors.

‘Roschon Johnson being carted to the #Bears locker room,” Mason Williams of NWI posted to X. “Just spent time in the medical tent.”

Roschon Johnson Has Filled in for Injured RB Kyle Monangai on Regular Basis This Season

Johnson, now 25 years old, is a former fourth-round pick out of Texas who joined the former coaching staff in Chicago via the 2023 NFL draft. He is in the final season of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract.

His usage in the offense plummeted after head coach Ben Johnson arrived in 2025, though that changed some this season due to injury concerns in the running back room — namely to second-year player Kyle Monangai.

Monangai suffered a turf toe injury late in Week 4 against the New York Jets and missed the following five games. Monangai returned to action against the Saints on Sunday for the first time in six weeks following the team’s bye.

Johnson has logged 29 carries for 103 yards and one TD as well as nine receptions for 86 yards in nine games played for the Bears this season. He has played 93 offensive snaps this year compared to just four of them in 2025. Johnson is also a regular contributor to Chicago’s special teams units.

The author will update this post.