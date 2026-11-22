Chicago Bears nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon is officially inactive for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, sidelined by a left shoulder injury. The Bears made the Gordon announcement when they posted their official inactives list 90 minutes before Sunday’s noon CST kickoff at Soldier Field.

With the Bears at 7-2 and a Thanksgiving game in Detroit just four days away, how long Gordon stays out has yet to be resolved.

The injury dates to Nov. 8. Gordon went down in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while covering a deep throw to receiver Tez Johnson. He stayed on the turf gripping his left wrist, then left for the locker room with trainers before coming back to finish the game, according to ESPN.

He did not practice at any point this week, including Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s more a day-by-day thing for us right now,” coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday, according to the Daily Herald. Gordon was ruled out on the final injury report Friday, Nov. 20, according to NBC Sports.

CHICAGO BEARS — INACTIVES Week 11 • Saints vs. Bears Player Pos Note Case Keenum QB Emergency 3rd QB Kyler Gordon DB — Keyshaun Elliott LB — Jordan McFadden OL — Jayden Loving DL — Bears inactive list for Week 11 vs. New Orleans.

Bears’ Kyler Gordon Career and Injury History

Born Dec. 17, 1999, Gordon stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds. He grew up in Mukilteo, Washington, competing in dance and kung fu before he arrived at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett.

Ballet training, he has said, sharpened his balance and body control. He even met with young Joffrey Ballet students in Chicago after the 2024 season.

He played his college football at Washington, and the Bears selected him with the 39th pick of the 2022 draft’s second round. In April 2025, he signed a three-year, $40 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid pure slot corner by average salary at the time. The deal runs through 2028.

Across 49 career games, Gordon has 6.5 sacks, five interceptions and four forced fumbles. Four of those sacks and two of the forced fumbles have come in 2026.

Lower-body injuries have been a problem throughout his medical history. A concussion cost him games in 2022, and a hamstring injury sidelined him in 2024. Then came 2025, with hamstring, groin and calf injuries that limited him to three regular-season appearances.

Gordon opened 2026 on the reserve/PUP list with a calf injury. He missed the first five games and was activated Oct. 17, according to Pro Football Rumors. The shoulder problem arrived in his fourth game back, and Sunday is the sixth game he has missed this season.

Bears Defense Without Gordon Against Saints

Rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad II returns from a toe injury just in time to give Chicago an option in the slot. He worked there earlier this season while Gordon was out, and he enters the game with no injury designation after missing two games.

Safety Cam Lewis could also move into the slot, with Elijah Hicks shifting to safety, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Lewis, who now holds the starting safety job, split slot snaps with Muhammad during Gordon’s earlier absence, according to A to Z Sports.

Gordon ranked among Chicago’s most productive defenders over the past month, according to ESPN. He also lined up outside against Tampa Bay after cornerback Tyrique Stevenson Sr. left with a thumb injury, according to the Daily Herald. His absence eases the matchup for Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, according to NBC Sports.

Chicago plays again in four days. Johnson said the compressed schedule played no part in sitting Gordon, according to ESPN, and he had no further word Friday on how severe the shoulder injury may be. A Gordon return by Thanksgiving against the Lions seems unlikely.