The Chicago Bears have a chance to put their defensive improvements to the test against a New Orleans team dealing with major problems up front. The Saints will be without starting center Erik McCoy, starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga and backup tackle Asim Richards when the teams meet Sunday at Soldier Field. That leaves New Orleans with a particularly difficult challenge against a Bears defensive front that has looked much more dangerous since acquiring Jeffery Simmons.

Heavy’s Pankti Parmar reported the Saints’ injury situation, confirming that starting center Erik McCoy, starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga and backup tackle Asim Richards will all be unavailable. The biggest concern for New Orleans could be on the right side of its offensive line. With both Fuaga and Richards sidelined, former Bears undrafted free agent Mason Murphy is expected to make his first NFL start at right tackle — giving Montez Sweat a particularly important matchup.

Bears Defensive Front Gets a Favorable Matchup

Simmons has already made a noticeable difference since arriving in Chicago in an October trade with Tennessee. Through his first two games with the Bears, he has recorded two sacks and five quarterback pressures, while his presence has helped create more one-on-one opportunities for the rest of the defensive line.

The impact goes beyond the individual numbers. Simmons commands attention from opposing blockers, making it harder for offenses to account for everyone rushing the passer. Chicago’s blitz rate has dropped significantly since his arrival, a sign that the defensive front is generating more pressure without needing to send extra defenders. The numbers behind Simmons’ impact help explain why his presence could be particularly important against a weakened New Orleans line.

Sweat also has reason to be optimistic about the matchup. He has recorded a sack and four quarterback hits across his two games alongside Simmons, and now gets an opportunity against Murphy. The Saints will have to find a way to protect quarterback Tyler Shough while replacing two starting offensive linemen and a backup tackle.

Saints’ Protection Problems Could Put Pressure on Tyler Shough

New Orleans already has a quarterback who has taken plenty of punishment this season. Shough has been sacked 23 times, including eight times over his last two games entering Sunday’s matchup. Losing McCoy in the middle and Fuaga on the right makes an already difficult protection assignment even tougher.

The Bears have also shown they can take advantage of opponents’ mistakes. Chicago entered Week 11 ranked first in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 22.8% of their attempts. If Simmons and Sweat can create pressure early, the Saints could find themselves facing more difficult third-down situations and struggling to sustain drives.

The Bears will still need to account for Alvin Kamara and New Orleans’ other playmakers. Kamara is available, and the Saints cannot be treated as an offense with nothing left to offer. But forcing Shough to operate behind a reshuffled offensive line would give Dennis Allen’s defense an opportunity to control the game.

Chicago Has a Chance to Keep Its Momentum Going

The Bears return from their bye riding a four-game winning streak and looking to make it five. Their defense has played a major role in that improvement, particularly since Simmons joined the lineup. Sunday offers another chance to show that the trade has changed what this unit can do.

Simmons and Sweat are the obvious players to watch, but the opportunity involves the entire defensive front. If Chicago can disrupt the Saints’ protection, pressure Shough and prevent Kamara from finding room, it could make the afternoon extremely uncomfortable for New Orleans.

The Saints’ offensive-line injuries are already known. What matters for Chicago is turning those absences into an advantage on the field — and this is a matchup the Bears should be eager to attack.