The last time the Chicago Bears played on a wet and windy Sunday at Solider Field, the team scored just three points, lost to the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring strain that cost him the next three contests.

Unfortunately for Williams and company, the forecast is shaping up to potentially create similar conditions on November 22 when the New Orleans Saints come to town.

According to a report from Gautham Marthandan of RotoGrinders on Friday, November 20, there is a 56 percent chance that Soldier Field sees rain during the game on Sunday. Meanwhile, the chances are 94 percent that the relevant area of Chicago experiences showers between 11 a.m. and noon.

“Rain is the bigger factor at Soldier Field. The chance sits at 56% through the game and is much higher earlier in the day, so the field could be wet before kickoff,” Marthandan said. “Winds of 13 to 14 mph are just under the level where passing and kicking usually suffer, but add a slick ball and drops and fumbles become more likely. Expect both offenses to lean on the run and the short passing game.”

Wet, Rainy Conditions Should Play to Bears’ Strengths in Matchup With Saints

Williams is obviously equipped to play in rain and otherwise generally wet conditions, and he has done so successfully several times in his career. But that said, the Bears fanbase collectively held its breath the last time Williams scrambled on a soggy field in Chicago and went down clutching his leg in pain.

Removing any injury risk from the equation, however, the expected weather conditions in the Windy City should favor the Bears prohibitively — and they are already prohibitive favorites with a betting edge of 11.5 points as of Friday night, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chicago is currently the fourth-ranked rush attack in the NFL at 142 yards per game on average, while the far more one-dimensional Saints’ offense stands 28th at 90.1 yards per contest. Meanwhile, the Bears boast the seventh-best run defense in the league (91.1 yards) through Week 10, while New Orleans is 27th in that category (129.8 yards).

Bears Must Avoid Trap Result Against Saints With Primetime Game Against Lions Looming

The Bears have won four games in a row and six of their last seven contests. The team is also coming out of a bye week both well rested and thoroughly prepared for the visiting Saints, who are losers of two of their last three outings.

However, Chicago faces something of a trap Sunday given that the team travels to Ford Field for a primetime Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions on a short week next Thursday. The Bears and Lions are each 7-2 and tied with the Minnesota Vikings atop the NFC North Division.

Chicago and Detroit have not played this season, and given their records and the situation in both the division and the conference as a whole, the rivals’ holiday matchup is liable to loom large for both franchises in the lead-up and remain consequential down the stretch of the season.

The Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday before their showdown with Chicago. Both games come at Ford Field, where the Lions are 4-0 this season.