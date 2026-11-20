The Chicago Bears spent big money on safety Coby Bryant during the offseason but caught a bad break when he suffered a knee injury over the summer that cost him the entirety of the 2026 campaign. However, a new opportunity may be about to present itself in the form of New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Reid.

Reid wants out of New Orleans, and multiple reports from NFL insiders on Thursday, November 19 indicated that the Saints are open to that. And should New Orleans grant Reid his release, Chicago is a logical landing spot for him.

Kay Adams of the “Up and Adams Show” dubbed a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs or a stint with the Bears as the two best fits for Reid, while also mentioning the Cincinnati Bengals. Her commentary was connected to a repost on X of a report from James Palmer of NFL on Prime.

KANSAS CITY ✅ CHICAGO ✅ BENGALS WOULD BE HILARIOUSSSS https://t.co/wYgVS2lAlK — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) November 19, 2026

“A veteran safety is expected to be available after the trade deadline as Saints Justin Reid has asked to be released from the team and is expected to be, I’m told,” Palmer wrote.

Justin Reid Will Enter Waiver Wire System if Saints Grant Him Release

It won’t be quite so simple as Reid getting his release and signing with whichever team he chooses.

The nine-year veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion would have entered immediately into free agency had the Saints cut him loose ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month. However, since the move comes after the deadline, Reid will enter the waiver wire system and any team can claim him.

It is unlikely any franchise that doesn’t view itself as a contender will do so given Reid’s $31.5 million contract. But any defense that could use an upgrade at safety might prove a threat to the Bears’ chances of attaining Reid.

Bears Could Fit Justin Reid Into Starting Safety Spot Almost Immediately

Chicago lost Bryant and has been utilizing veteran defensive back Cam Lewis as the second safety alongside first-round rookie Dillon Thieneman for most of the year.

Lewis has played in 84 career games, including 21 career starts. Seven of those starts have come with the Bears in 2026. And so while he has filled in admirably for the injured Bryant, Lewis simply isn’t the same level of talent that Reid has traditionally been, nor does he have the same kind of experience.

That said, Lewis ranks 69th out of 90 safeties who have seen enough snaps to qualify through Week 10, per Pro Football Network’s player impact scores. Reid is actually worse at 89th, but the Saints’ struggles as a defense this season have contributed to that. New Orleans’ defensive unit ranks 29th in the league, while the Bears rank seventh, according to ESPN statistics.

And adding Reid will not necessarily cut Lewis out of the rotation. Nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon is battling a shoulder injury and has missed both practices this week. Rookie CB Malik Muhammad is likely to step into that role assuming Gordon can’t play Sunday, while Lewis will probably remain at safety.

But the Bears could also use Muhammad on the outside to replace the struggling Tyrique Stevenson. That would allow Lewis to slot into the nickel position while Gordon is out if the Bears bring Reid on board.