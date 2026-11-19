The Chicago Bears will likely be absent one of their top defenders against the New Orleans Saints coming off the bye week, as nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon’s shoulder has kept him out of practice two straight days.

Gordon’s absences look even worse given that Chicago had Week 10 off after he sustained the injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Solider Field in Week 9. So even despite the extra time to convalesce, Gordon is still trending toward missing the game on Sunday given the Bears’ latest injury report on Thursday, November 19.

The nickel cornerback has been excellent since he returned from a soft-tissue concern that held him out of the first five games of the year. However, the injury-prone Gordon played in just four contests before finding himself hurt again and it’s now a real threat that he will miss the Bears’ return to action against the Saints at Soldier Field.

Kyler Gordon Has Played at High Level for Bears Since Returning From Injury Earlier This Season

Harrison Graham of “Bears Now” pointed out on Wednesday that Gordon’s shoulder injury is less problematic than his chronic soft-tissue injuries, even if he does miss a game or two moving forward. Muscle strains cost Gordon all but three contests in 2025.

“Obviously, Gordon’s impact has been awesome. I would say in the two games before Jeffery Simmons got here, he was the best Bears’ defensive player. He was playing that good,” Graham said. “They were using him as a blitzer. Since Simmons has been [with the team], he’s been playing more in coverage. He’s held up there as well. So we know how dynamic of a chess piece he can be.”

Play

“If [Gordon] can’t go this week, you’ve got Malik Muhammad, Clark Phillips and Cam Lewis as options at nickel,” Graham said. “I would think it would be Muhammad, who was a full participant today.”

Malik Muhammad, a fourth-round CB who has played a massive role on the Bears’ defense in his rookie campaign, missed two games with a toe injury prior to the bye week. However, he was also a full participant in practice on Thursday, which bodes incredibly well for his availability against New Orleans.

Bears Defensive Tackle Jeffery Simmons Confirms He Will Play Against Saints

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons popped up on Wednesday’s injury report with a knee concern, though he confirmed on Thursday that he will play against the Saints.

“Jeffery Simmons says he’s good to go despite a knee ailment: ‘I got 99 problems but this ain’t one. I’ll be out there on Sunday,’” Simmons said, per a report on X from Chris Emma of The Score.

Simmons has been dominant across two appearances for the Bears since Chicago traded two first-round picks and a fourth/fifth-round pick swap to the Tennessee Titans for the defensive tackle ahead of the NFL trade deadline earlier this month.