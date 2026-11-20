The Chicago Bears are relatively healthy coming off the bye week with the expected returns of both cornerback Malik Muhammad and running back Kyle Monangai from toe injuries for a Week 11 matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. But on the topic of defensive back Kyler Gordon, the team is unfortunately not going to be so lucky.

Gordon hurt his shoulder against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, and despite an extra seven days of respite, he did not practice at all on either Wednesday or Thursday.

With Gordon already trending toward missing his sixth contest of the season, head coach Ben Johnson pre-empted the coming Friday injury report by indicating that the starting nickel CB probably won’t play against New Orleans.

“Kyler Gordon Week 11 update from Halas Hall, per Ben Johnson … Won’t practice today. Probably won’t play Sunday,” Dan Widerer of The Athletic reported via X on November 20. “No thought given yet about the Thanksgiving game in Detroit. No additional details offered on the specifics of the injury.”

Kyler Gordon Has Been Among Bears’ Best Defenders Since Returning to Action Roughly 1 Month Ago

Gordon is a meaningful loss, as he has excelled in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system across a four-game run since returning from a calf injury that sidelined him for the first five weeks of this season.

Allen has utilized Gordon’s skill set in blitz packages and in coverage, leading the CB to tally 13 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in just 139 defensive snaps and 26 snaps on special teams in 2026.

The addition of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons ahead of the trade deadline should only continue to amplify Gordon’s abilities and production, though it appears the two won’t be able to play off one another on Sunday as they have over the past two games since Simmons joined the defense (both wins).

Ben Johnson’s Comments on Kyler Gordon Sound Different Than They Did Before Season, Early in Campaign

Gordon missed all but three games for the Bears in 2025 due to an array of soft-tissue injuries. So, depending on perspective, one could examine his current injury and say it is relatively good news by comparison.

The Bears are not sending Gordon to the injured reserve list (IR), as the team has made no mention of that as a possibility across two weeks since Gordon sustained the shoulder concern.

And the fact that Johnson made no mention of the CB’s potential status in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day coming off a short week isn’t necessarily a bad omen. Absent an IR designation or a return from a lasting injury absence, no head coach is typically ever going to discuss a player’s status two games down the road, even when Game 2 will come more quickly than usual.

Gordon’s lingering soft-tissue concerns put his future in Chicago in jeopardy leading into this season, with both Johnson and GM Ryan Poles publicly expressing frustration with the situation.

But Gordon returned as one of the best players on the defense immediately and suffered what appears to be a short-term injury that is not connected to the chronic issues he’s faced over the past two seasons.