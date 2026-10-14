Bears Release Frustrating News Amid Quasi-QB Controversy

The Chicago Bears may not know what they can/will do at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons, but bet on the fans not finding out for several more days regardless.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune offered an update on the timeline of both the Bears’ decision and when the team might publicly discuss it, both of which are liable to frustrate fans for multiple reasons.

“The #Bears will hold a walk-through on Wednesday, so their first practice of the week will be Thursday. Typically, the starting QB has a media session on Wednesdays,” Biggs reported via X on Tuesday, October 13. “The QB media session is TBD on the quarterback and TBD on the day — but it will not happen tomorrow.”

Case Keenum’s Shine Wore Off After 2 Turnovers Against Packers in 4th Quarter

Caleb Williams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, though he returned to practice last Friday rather unexpectedly for the first time in nearly three weeks, which led the Bears to alter his status to “questionable” approximately 48 hours prior to kickoff with the Green Bay Packers.

Williams did not end up playing, and the Packers roasted the Bears in a 24-point rout at Lambeau Field that humbled a Chicago team formerly riding high on the winds of two victories with backup quarterbacks across the previous two weeks.

Tyson Bagent looked largely unplayable during his roughly three quarters of action in Green Bay, throwing for 87 yards and two interceptions before head coach Ben Johnson yanked him for QB3 Case Keenum.

Keenum, who produced more than 250 yards of total offense and three TDs in a Week 3 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, also struggled against the Packers.

He, too, threw an interception — this one to a Packers defender standing in the elusive end zone the Bears hunted mostly unsuccessfully all afternoon. Keenum also lost a fumble during the game.

Ben Johnson Refuses to Name Tyson Bagent QB1 Against Falcons

Of Chicago’s five turnovers against the Packers, Bagent was responsible for two of them and Keenum was responsible for two more. Wide receiver Rome Odunze lost a fumble in the contest as well.

Keenum played well against Philadelphia and the stat sheet appears nearly flawless, but he threw at least two possible interceptions that hit Eagles’ defenders in the hands and fell harmlessly to the turf. The following week, penalties saved Bagent from throwing multiple interceptions in a game during which he still tossed a turnover to the New York Jets.

Chicago’s run game has allowed the Bears to control the clock for most of this season, taking pressure off the QB corral because of the insane usage and success rates of the run game, which have forced defenses to sell out against it and open up easier looks when Chicago does pass the football.

But neither Keenum or Bagent is necessarily a quarterback the Bears can trust to protect the football against the Falcons in Atlanta next weekend. If Williams is available, he is the easy answer. But if he’s hurt, Johnson will face something of a QB conundrum in what is suddenly an extremely important game.

“I think we have three guys that can win games in this league,” Johnson responded to a question Monday about whether he will start Bagent.