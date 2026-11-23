The Dennis Allen ‘Stanky Leg’ wasn’t smooth. It didn’t need to be. After the Chicago Bears beat the New Orleans Saints 21-13 on Sunday, Ben Johnson introduced his defensive coordinator before the usual “Good, Better, Best” cheer. Allen walked into the middle of the room, slapped at his right knee and let his lower leg wobble. The team posted the clip with the caption “Come for Good, Better, Best, stay for the DA stanky leg,” and it passed 170,000 views within an hour.

Dennis Allen Stanky Leg Steals the Show After Bears Beat Saints

The reviews were mixed, and that’s part of the fun. A New Orleans columnist summed it up from the other side: “You know it’s bad for Saints when Dennis Allen is dancing on them postgame.” Some fans online called it cringe. Thieneman, the rookie safety, offered a more direct review: “We probably shouldn’t let him do it again.”

The stanky leg has become Johnson’s postgame staple this season. Handing it to Allen, against the team that once moved on from him, was deliberate.

From Eight Straight Losses to a Two-Year Saints Sweep

Context is what makes the dance land. The Saints fired Allen in November 2024 after a 23-22 loss to Carolina, ending a head-coaching stint that finished 18-25. Before he arrived in Chicago, the Bears had lost eight straight to New Orleans. Last October, his defense beat his old team 26-14 with four takeaways and four sacks. Johnson gave Allen the only game ball, and Allen told the team that sometimes there’s a plan you can’t see coming.

Add Sunday and it’s 10 sacks and six takeaways in two games against his old team, with the Saints scoring 27 points in the two meetings. New Orleans hired Kellen Moore to fix the offense, and it scored 13 Sunday, its third game this season at 13 or fewer.

The Defense Behind the Dance

Allen earned the moment. Chicago sacked Tyler Shough six times, three of them by Jeffery Simmons, with Sweat, Clark Phillips and Cam Lewis adding one each. Sweat also had a fourth-quarter safety. Phillips forced a fumble recovered by Austin Booker, and the Saints finished with 307 yards. All three game balls, to Simmons, Sweat and Phillips, went to defensive players on a day Caleb Williams threw for just 181 yards. Simmons has five sacks in three games since the Oct. 29 trade.

The Bears are 8-2 with five straight wins. Thanksgiving at Detroit is four days away. Whether the Dennis Allen ‘Stanky Leg’ gets an encore is up to Johnson, but if Thursday goes like Sunday, the floor may be open again.