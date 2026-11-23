The Chicago Bears entered the regular season with questions at every level of the defense, most of which they have answered save for those that persist in the secondary — particularly on the outside with regards to cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson.

Neither player is guaranteed to return next season, as Stevenson is in the final year of his rookie contract and represents a potential compensatory pick for Chicago if he departs in free agency.

Meanwhile, Johnson is in the third season of a four-year contract worth $76 million. However, the Bears can save a significant amount of money against the salary cap in 2026 by cutting the two-time Pro Bowler (2023, 2024) and one time All-Pro (2023) and then reinvest it into an upgrade at the position.

Bears Could Move on From Both Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson Next Offseason

Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network and Windy City Gridiron suggested on Sunday, November 22 after a win against the New Orleans Saints that Chicago move on from both Johnson and Stevenson and reset across the top of the position group ahead of next season.

“The #Bears would save $16 million in cap space letting Jaylon go in the 2027 offseason,” Infante wrote on X. “Feel like cutting him, letting Tyrique walk and making CB the top priority of the offseason is a no-brainer for Ryan Poles.”

Chicago could do so in a couple different ways, as the team retains its second-round and third-round picks in next April’s draft after dealing first-round selections in 2027 and 2028 to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month.

The other option, though, would be to enter free agency and hunt a top option like cornerback DJ Turner II of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals Cornerback DJ Turner II Could Be Available for Bears in Free Agency Next Year

Turner has been an elite performer for Cincinnati this year in the final season of his rookie contract.

The former second-round pick out of Michigan has tallied 143 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss, 39 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one sack across 54 games played (43 starts) over his NFL career.

The Bengals will undoubtedly try to re-sign Turner in the offseason, and could also use the franchise tag to keep him around for another year on a top-of-market salary in 2027. However, if he hits free agency in mid-March, the Bears make sense as a potential landing spot.

“The Bengals could franchise tag Turner — like they did with their last standout defensive back approaching free agency, Jessie Bates III, in 2022 — at around $23 million per year,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote on November 18. “But if he springs free, he will target a big payday as a talented cover corner.”

Chicago is set at the nickel cornerback spot with Kyler Gordon on a three-year deal that runs through 2028. Meanwhile, fourth-round rookie Malik Muhammad can take over for Stevenson as the CB2 on the outside next season.

The Bears should also be good at safety, with first-round rookie Dillon Thieneman playing well in his debut season, and Coby Bryant set to return in 2027 after a campaign-ending knee injury over the summer. Chicago paid him $40 million on a three-year deal, as Bryant represented the team’s biggest free-agency spend of the offseason.

That would leave just the top cover CB spot open, with $16 million to spare toward a deal for such a player if the Bears cut or trade Johnson next spring.