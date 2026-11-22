The Chicago Bears‘ decision to trade two first-round picks, and then some, for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons ahead of the NFL deadline has paid off in all three games he has played for the franchise since, with his biggest day coming against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

Simmons finished the afternoon with four tackles, including three tackles for loss, and three sacks of Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

Simmons spoke with FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews on the field after the contest, which happened to be Chicago’s fifth consecutive victory, and shared a strong message ahead of the Bears’ Thanksgiving showdown with the Detroit Lions, which is coming at Ford Field just four days from now.

“Still the same thing. I know we 8-2 right now, but we 0-2 in the division. But it really don’t matter if it’s Detroit, Tom Brady … no offense, much respect, the greatest quarterback to play this game,” Simmons said. “But it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter who lines up across from us. It’s our job to go out there and dominate.”

Chicago and Detroit are each 8-2 following wins in Week 11. And if the Minnesota Vikings can’t get past the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football” in Mexico City, then the Bears and Lions will take their tie into the holiday, with the winner of that contest emerging as the sole leader of the NFC North Division after Week 12.

Jeffery Simmons Has Been Dominant in 3 Starts for Bears

Simmons has now amassed six tackles for loss and five sacks in three games for Chicago, which has helped transform the defensive across all three levels.

He popped up on the injury report during the middle of the week leading up to the contest against New Orleans with a knee issue of some kind, though Simmons quickly reassured the public that he would play against the Saints.

His knee did not appear an issue whatsoever, as Simmons dominated the New Orleans’ offensive front all afternoon long. Chicago is probably going to need a similar effort from Simmons in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, as the Lions entered Week 11 with the NFL’s third-ranked offense and then put up nearly 400 yards and 31 points on the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bears’ Offense Puts Up 2nd Straight Lackluster Performance Ahead of Lions Showdown

It was Chicago’s defense that paved the way to victory for the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, as the offense struggled for much of the afternoon, accounting for just 19 points in a 21-13 win over the Saints. The defense added a couple points of its own via a safety in the second half.

Quarterback Caleb Williams talked about the group’s issues during his postgame press conference.

“I think we can be a lot better. I think there was opportunity for a lot of points out there, whether it’s just us being on the same page, whether its’ us being efficient running and efficient passing,” Williams told reporters. “So, yeah, I think there was a lot more that we left out there and that we can be better at this next week coming up.”

The Bears are 2.5-point favorites to best the Lions in Detroit as of Sunday afternoon, per DraftKings Sportsbook.