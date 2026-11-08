Bears Get Final Kyle Monangai Injury Update Before Buccaneers Game

The Chicago Bears will be without running back Kyle Monangai for Sunday night’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they received some encouraging news about his recovery…

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Monangai (thumb/toe) is expected to return in Week 11 after missing Sunday’s game. That would give Chicago its second year running back back in the lineup following an extended absence.

And with the Bears sitting at 6-2 and riding a three game winning streak, getting Monangai back could give an already productive rushing attack another boost heading into the second half of the season.

Rapoport also reported that cornerbacks Malik Muhammad II (toe) and Tyrique Stevenson (thumb) should be available against Tampa Bay, with Stevenson expected to play wearing a splint.

Kyle Monangai Expected Back After Extended Absence

Kyle Monangai hasn’t played since suffering thumb and toe injuries against the New York Jets in Week 4, and his absence has lasted longer than Chicago initially hoped.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson acknowledged that toe injuries can be difficult to manage, telling reporters that they “can be fickle at times.”

And considering how well Monangai was playing before getting hurt, Chicago has plenty of reasons to be excited about his expected return.

In his last appearance against the Jets, Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, delivering one of the best performances of his young NFL career.

He was beginning to establish himself as a legitimate weapon alongside D’Andre Swift, giving Johnson another physical runner capable of handling a significant workload.

The Bears have managed just fine without him, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t missed his presence.

For now, Chicago will have to get through one more game without him.

Bears Also Get Good News on Two Injured Cornerbacks

While Kyle Monangai won’t suit up against Tampa Bay, the Chicago Bears received better news regarding two members of their secondary.

According to Rapoport’s November 8 report, both Malik Muhammad II and Tyrique Stevenson are expected to play despite dealing with toe and thumb injuries, respectively. Stevenson will reportedly wear a splint to protect his injured thumb.

That’s encouraging for a Chicago defense that has dealt with its fair share of injuries in the secondary this season.

Having both available gives defensive coordinator Dennis Allen more options against a Tampa Bay passing attack that can test opposing secondaries.

Of course, playing through an injury doesn’t necessarily mean either cornerback will be operating at full strength. Stevenson’s splint could also be something to monitor, particularly when it comes to tackling and making plays on the football.

Still, having two more defensive backs available is certainly preferable to entering Sunday night shorthanded. As for Monangai, the Bears appear to be approaching the finish line with his recovery.

Chicago has already proven it can run the football without him. Now, with the second half of the season approaching, Johnson could soon have another dangerous option to work into an offense that’s already been getting the job done on the ground.

And if Monangai can pick up where he left off against the Jets, the Bears’ backfield could become even more difficult for opposing defenses to handle.