Former Bears 2nd Round Pick Faces Fine For Hit on Controversial QB

A former Chicago Bears safety received a fine of almost $18,000 on Saturday due to a hit he made on one of the more controversial players in the NFL.

2022 second round draft pick, safety Jaquan Brisker, received a $17,911 fine from the league for his hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 8.

Jaquan Brisker Fined for Hit on Deshaun Watson

After the game, assuming he would be fined for his hit, the ex-Bears defensive back pre-emptively criticized the flag on him during his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 27-6 win last weekend.

“Jaquan Brisker was fined $17,911 for his hit on Deshaun Watson, who landed in the concussion protocol a few days later. Brisker disagreed with the flag and, preemptively, with the fine.” Mike Garafolo reported on Nov. 7.

In the clip posted by Garafolo, Brisker made some not-so-friendly comments towards Watson, who remains one of the more controversial figures in the league, having been accused of various forms of sexual misconduct by 27 women since 2020.

Brisker Already Criticized Watson After Hit Last Weekend

“Baby and the quarterback.” Brisker said last week after the game, referring to Watson. “He laying there, you know, crying or whatever he’s doing.”

“It is what it is. I hope, I don’t assume I’m gonna get fined, because if you watch it, I mean, I’m hitting with my chest and then I’m off, going to the side, but he had his binky today, so they threw it out there. It is what it is.”

Brisker played four seasons for the Bears after being selected with the 48th overall pick back in 2022, each as as a starter.

He departed this offseason for the Steelers, with whom he signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal back in March.