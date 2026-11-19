The Chicago Bears received some encouraging news regarding second-year offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo, but his potential return to the starting lineup is now a difficult decision for the coaching staff.

Trapilo has struggled at times when he was the starter this season, though it’s now revealed, according to Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears, that he was dealing with an injury “unrelated to his knee” that affected his performance on the field.

Offensive line coach Dan Roushar also revealed that the young tackle got some things taken care of during the team’s bye week, and the early results have been encouraging.

However, with Theo Benedet stepping in and playing exceptionally well, the Bears might be better off giving Trapilo additional time to recover rather than immediately restoring him to the starting role.

Theo Benedet Makes It Difficult for Bears to Swap Him Out for Ozzy Trapilo

While Trapilo has been working through his struggles and injury, Theo Benedet has taken advantage of his opportunity as the team’s starting left tackle.

The Canadian offensive tackle has been exceptional in pass protection, putting together performances that have made it difficult to justify moving him from the lineup. In fact, entering Week 11, Benedet is tied for third among all qualifying NFL offensive tackles with a 92% pass block win rate, according to ESPN metrics.

That’s impressive, especially at offensive tackle, where he’s usually left on an island with an opposing pass rusher.

The fact that the media or fans aren’t even talking about Benedet is also a good indication that he’s excelling in his role. He’s given Chicago another dependable option along the offensive line, and his production shouldn’t be overlooked just because Trapilo was originally the team’s starter.

The Bears also have to consider what is best for the team, and Benedet is giving Chicago little reason to rush Trapilo back into the starting lineup.

More News on Trapilo

Trapilo entered the season with an opportunity to establish himself as Chicago’s long-term answer at left tackle. However, inconsistent performances led to Benedet taking over.

However, this could be a blessing in disguise for Trapilo, who needed time to get back to feeling himself again, which Roushar commented on.

“I thought in Tuesday’s practice, I saw Ozzy of old — closer to what we’re hoping him to be down the stretch.”

It’s an encouraging development for Chicago, especially since the team used a second-round pick on him back in 2025.

Still, seeing improvement in practice doesn’t mean Trapilo should immediately reclaim his starting position. Especially with Benedet making it extremely difficult to take him out of the starting lineup.