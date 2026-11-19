Chicago Bears fans are not the only ones who are feeling Caleb Williams’ rise as one of the top NFL quarterbacks. As the Bears prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints, some interesting news emerged showing just how popular Williams has become this season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Williams now has the top-selling jersey among NFL players. The data is based on Fanatics’ sales since the 2026 season started.

“Top-selling NFL jerseys for first half of season, per @Fanatics: 1) Caleb Williams 2) Josh Allen 3) Jaxon Smith-Njigba 4) Jordan Love 5) Fred Warner,” Schefter detailed in a Nov. 19 message on X.

On the field, Chicago opened as a sizable favorite against New Orleans, and the number continues to move in favor of the Bears. The Saints are now an 11.5-point underdog against the Bears in the latest NFL odds, per FanDuel.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Bears news.

Bears News: QB Caleb Williams Spent Bye Week With Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong

Williams spent the bye week resting but also connected with Chicago Cubs slugger Pete Crow-Armstrong. The Bears star revealed that he spent some time with Crow-Armstrong celebrating winning the NL MVP award.

Ahead of the Bears’ matchup against the Saints, Williams emphasized that there are plenty of Chicago star athletes who want to win for the city.

“That’s one of the coolest things about being here in Chicago and what we’re building here: It’s not just Chicago Bears, it’s us as Chicago athletes,” Williams noted, per Associated Press.

“We’ve talked about it multiple times, what we want to do for the city. This is just one of those steppingstones for Pete himself as his career goes, but also us as a friend group,” Williams continued.

“We want to support each other, we want to show up for each other.”

Bears Rumors: Star QB Caleb Williams’ Projected Market Value Is a Massive $279 Million Contract

Williams continues to become more marketable as the Bears have success on the field. The Bears star is still on a four-year, $39 million rookie contract that is slated to go through the 2027 season.

Chicago will eventually need to sign Williams to a new lucrative contract extension. Spotrac projects that Williams’ market value is a four-year, $279 million contract.

The Bears still have time to utilize the massive advantage of having a star quarterback on a rookie deal, allowing the front office to pay a premium at other positions on the roster.

Bears HC Ben Johnson Sends Strong Message on QB Caleb Williams Before Saints Game

As the NFL playoffs get closer, Bears head coach Ben Johnson continues to emphasize how much confidence he has in Williams. Chicago has not held back with the team’s weekly gameplan, per Johnson.

“He’s doing a good job downloading the gameplan,” Johnson said of Williams, per Associated Press. “We don’t feel like we’re hindered in any way as a coaching staff from the schematics of what we’re able to put in, the details, the alerts.

“We’re really encouraged with where he’s at. We just got to continue to push that envelope and see how far it will take us.”