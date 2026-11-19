The Chicago Bears made a Super Bowl bet on Jeffery Simmons that might just pay off if he can stay health, which made the news of the All-Pro defensive tackle’s appearance on the injury report Wednesday all the more unsettling around the Windy City.

Simmons popped up on the report with a knee injury on November 18. The Bears did not actually practice Wednesday, though it had sessions on Monday and Tuesday and will again on Thursday and Friday coming out of a bye week.

Still, NFL rules mandate each team submit an injury estimation for players on off days between Wednesdays-Fridays of game weeks, which led the Bears to list Simmons with a practice participation projection of “limited” based on the knee issue.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Thursday sent a blunt message on Simmons’ status following the waves his designation made across the media, the team’s fanbase and social media in general.

“I don’t anticipate any issues with him,” Allen said of Simmons, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Chicago hosts the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field in Week 11.

Jeffery Simmons Has Changed All 3 Levels of Bears’ Defense in Just 2 Games

Simmons was the best defensive tackle in the NFL last season based on his status as a first-team All-Pro.

According to Pro Football Network’s player impact scores, which take into account both traditional and advanced metrics, the 29 year old is the best DT in football again in 2026 out of 119 players who have seen enough snaps to qualify through Week 11 with a perfect score of 100.0. That actually ties him with Quinnen Williams who plays for the Dallas Cowboys, of all defenses.

In two games since joining the Bears, Simmons has tallied 10 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass breakups. He has also elevated the play of his teammates along the defensive line, who see less overall attention and easier matchups because of Simmons’ presence.

Meanwhile, members of Chicago’s secondary have already raved about how much easier their jobs are because of the pressure Simmons puts on opposing quarterbacks and how offenses adjust their approach before even taking snaps so as to account for the elite presence Simmons creates in the middle of the Bears’ defense.

Bears May Be Without Cornerback Kyler Gordon vs. Saints

The rest of Chicago’s injury report Wednesday represented solid news, save for the update to nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Gordon has been excellent for the Bears since returning after missing the first five games of the season due to a soft-tissue injury. He suffered a shoulder issue against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a couple of weeks back and was a DNP [did not practice] on Wednesday’s report.

However, fourth-round rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad was a full participant after a toe injury cost him two games ahead of the bye week. If Gordon can’t go against New Orleans on Sunday, Muhammad should fill in for him in the slot.

And finally, running back Kyle Monangai was also a full participant Wednesday after missing five games before the bye week with turf toe. He said earlier in the week that he was “on track” to play against the Saints, and Chicago’s first official injury report of the week confirmed the accuracy of that statement.