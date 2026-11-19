The Chicago Bears can breathe easy after an unexpected issue with Jeffery Simmons‘ knee scared some into thinking the All-Pro defensive tackle might miss time coming off the team’s bye week.

But Simmons is going to play based on his own guarantee Thursday, November 19.

“Jeffery Simmons says he’s good to go despite a knee ailment: ‘I got 99 problems but this ain’t one. I’ll be out there on Sunday,'” Simmons said, per Chris Emma of The Score.

Bears Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen Unconcerned With Jeffery Simmons’ Knee Issue

Getty Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons of the Chicago Bears is introduced before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on November 8, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen offered pacifying comments on Simmons that vibed exactly with what the first-team All-Pro DT said himself just around one hour later.

“I don’t anticipate any issues with him,” Allen said of Simmons, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Simmons popped up on the Bears’ injury report seemingly out of nowhere on Wednesday as a “limited” participant in practice. However, it was an off day so the report was an estimation required of Chicago via NFL rules.

The team is coming off of its bye week so it practiced on Monday and Tuesday, which it will again on Thursday and Friday.

Bears Need Jeffery Simmons for Brutal Stretch of Schedule to Finish Season

Getty Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is already the most important player on the defense.

Chicago faces off against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on Sunday in a pretty significant game for the Bears given that they are such strong favorites (11.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook), which makes Simmons’ presence all the more crucial.

Chicago’s schedule down the stretch also includes a road game against the Miami Dolphins, which is another contest the Bears probably need to win if they hope to capture the NFC North Division and the conference.

The remainder of the schedule includes two outings against the Detroit Lions (7-2), as well as games against the Minnesota Vikings (7-2), Buffalo Bills (8-1), Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) and Packers (6-4).

Chicago’s prolific run game and how quarterback Caleb Williams can work through the air after the group establishes the ground attack should keep the offense in competitive form across the late-season stretch regardless of opponent.

However, the Lions, Bills and Jaguars are all top-10 offenses in the NFL heading into Week 11 based on total yardage gained per game, which will test the Bears’ defense essentially week in and week out until the playoffs arrive. And should Chicago earn a spot in the postseason, conditions and opponents aren’t likely to get any easier.