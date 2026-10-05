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Bears Announce Kyle Monangai Injury Update After Win Over Jets

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Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears celebrates
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The Bears announced an injury update on Kyle Monangai after the running back exited late in Chicago’s win over the Jets.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai is day-to-day with a right thumb injury after the biggest rushing game of his career, leaving his Sunday status against the Green Bay Packers unsettled.

Coach Ben Johnson said Monangai “is going to be OK” and called the injury “more of a day-to-day type deal,” as quoted by Nicholas Moreano, with this week’s practices determining whether he gets on the field against the Packers.

Monangai carried 30 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago’s 23-12 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The carries and touchdowns were career highs, and it was his fourth 100-yard game.

He became the lead back after D’Andre Swift fumbled in the third quarter, and 18 of his 30 rushes followed that turnover, according to NBC Sports. Swift finished with 15 carries for 58 yards, while Roschon Johnson closed out the game when Monangai exited with the thumb issue.

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What Happened to Kyle Monangai? Bears RB Exits Late in Win Over Jets

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai’s Thumb Injury

Monangai went to the blue medical tent late in the fourth quarter, then to the locker room, leaving with 4:08 remaining after a third-down run short of a first down, according to ESPN reporting.

“I couldn’t even tell you. I just looked down at my hand and I said, ‘Oh, that hurts,’” Monangai said when asked whether he jammed the thumb, as quoted by Windy City Gridiron.

He did not identify when the damage occurred. Monangai spoke at a postgame news conference, which Cronin noted often signals a less severe injury.

Running backs coach Eric Studesville checked on him during the game.

“No, I’m good. Let’s roll. I’m good,” Monangai replied, according to Monangai’s account.

“I can’t do it without them… we dug in to fight for every yard,” Monangai said of his offensive line, as quoted by The Athletic.

No imaging result or fracture-versus-sprain distinction has been released, according to FantasyPros‘ Monday evaluation report, and ESPN lists him as questionable.

CHICAGO BEARS — 2026 SCHEDULE
WK Date Opponent H/A Time / Result TV / W-L
1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Carolina Panthers Away W 59-37 1-0
2 Sun, Sep 20 Minnesota Vikings Home L 9-3 1-1
3 Mon, Sep 28 Philadelphia Eagles Home W 27-7 2-1
4 Sun, Oct 4 New York Jets Home W 23-12 3-1
5 Sun, Oct 11 @ Green Bay Packers Away 1 p.m. FOX
6 Sun, Oct 18 @ Atlanta Falcons Away 1 p.m. FOX
7 Thu, Oct 22 New England Patriots Home 8:15 p.m. Prime Video
8 Mon, Nov 2 @ Seattle Seahawks Away 8:15 p.m. ESPN
9 Sun, Nov 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Home 8:20 p.m. NBC
WK 10 — BYE WEEK
11 Sun, Nov 22 New Orleans Saints Home 1 p.m. FOX
12 Thu, Nov 26 @ Detroit Lions Away 1 p.m. CBS
13 Sun, Dec 6 Jacksonville Jaguars Home 1 p.m. FOX
14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Miami Dolphins Away 1 p.m. CBS
15 Sat, Dec 19 @ Buffalo Bills Away 8:20 p.m. CBS
16 Fri, Dec 25 Green Bay Packers Home 1 p.m. Netflix
17 Sun, Jan 3 Detroit Lions Home 4:25 p.m. FOX
18 TBD — Flex Game @ Minnesota Vikings Away TBD TBD
All times Eastern. Home games at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL. Bye in Week 10. Week 18 is a flex game — date and broadcast TBD.

Chicago Bears Offense Without Caleb Williams

Quarterback Caleb Williams has a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and will miss a third straight game, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, so Tyson Bagent starts Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Bagent completed 25 of 34 passes for 268 yards, one interception and no touchdowns against the Jets, and the offense did not require him to carry the game.

Chicago leads the NFL with 196.3 rushing yards per game and is 2-0 without Williams, according to StatMuse.

Through four games, Monangai has 60 carries for 324 yards, three touchdowns and no fumbles, leading the team in rushing. He ran for 100 yards and a touchdown in the season opener at Carolina, then totaled 78 yards over the next two games against Minnesota and Philadelphia. If the thumb limits him, Swift and Roschon Johnson are the options at running back.

Born June 6, 2002, in Roseland, New Jersey, to Cameroonian parents, Monangai rushed for 3,221 yards at Rutgers, second most in program history, according to ChicagoBears.com.

Chicago drafted him in the seventh round, No. 233 overall, in 2025. He ran for 783 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

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Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

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Bears Announce Kyle Monangai Injury Update After Win Over Jets

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