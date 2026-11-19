The Chicago Bears may have a new reason to reconsider their future in Illinois, but keeping the franchise at home could come with a hefty price tag for taxpayers.

Illinois lawmakers are working on a stadium proposal that could give the Bears a path to build in Chicago or Arlington Heights while addressing one of the franchise’s biggest complaints: property taxes. The emerging plan would create a municipal stadium authority to own the facility, with the Bears paying for construction and the state potentially helping cover surrounding infrastructure costs.

That last part could reach approximately $855 million. And while the proposal gives Illinois another chance to compete with Indiana, there is still plenty that needs to happen before the Bears have a reason to celebrate.

How the Illinois Bears Stadium Plan Would Work

The proposed structure is a significant shift from the financial arrangements that have stalled previous stadium discussions.

Under the municipal stadium authority model, a qualifying municipality could establish an authority to own the stadium. Rather than owning the facility directly and facing potentially unpredictable property-tax bills, the Bears would make lease payments to the authority.

The team would still be responsible for financing the stadium’s construction. Public funding would instead be directed toward infrastructure surrounding the project, including roads and utilities. Front Office Sports’ reporting puts the potential infrastructure support at approximately $855 million.

That distinction matters. Illinois isn’t proposing to simply hand the Bears hundreds of millions of dollars to build a stadium. But it is considering a substantial public commitment to make a major development possible.

The framework is also designed to be location-neutral. Chicago and Arlington Heights could both be options, leaving the ultimate site decision to the Bears rather than having lawmakers pick a winner.

Bears Still Have a Big Decision to Make

This is where the proposal becomes especially important for Bears fans.

The franchise has spent years pursuing a new home, with property-tax concerns and infrastructure costs repeatedly complicating its plans. The Bears purchased the former Arlington Park property for $197 million, but their stadium search has since expanded to include Hammond, Indiana.

Indiana has already approved its own stadium legislation, and the Bears previously described Hammond as their sole focus. The team has continued evaluating sites there even as discussions with Illinois leaders have reopened.

The Bears’ own August statement reaffirmed their focus on a stadium and mixed-use development in Hammond. That makes the Illinois proposal more than a local political exercise: the state is trying to offer a financial framework compelling enough to keep the team from crossing the border.

The new approach could also give Chicago another opportunity to compete. HEAVY covered the $10 billion development pitch from Capri Investment Group and GRIT Chicago. That was a developer-led vision for a specific location. This legislation is different: it could establish the financing and ownership structure that makes multiple Illinois locations possible.

Illinois Has a Short Window to Get This Done

There is urgency, but no breakthrough has happened yet.

The fall veto session began November 17, with lawmakers scheduled to return for another three days from December 1–3. A vote is not expected during this week’s meetings, while negotiations continue over the legislation’s details.

There are also questions about how neighboring communities would be represented if a stadium authority were created for Arlington Heights. Palatine and Rolling Meadows have pushed for a voice in decisions affecting traffic, public safety and infrastructure around the proposed development. The Bears, meanwhile, still need confidence that Illinois can deliver the infrastructure support being discussed.

Gov. JB Pritzker has expressed confidence that a framework acceptable to the team is possible, but the decision ultimately rests with lawmakers — and the Bears.

For now, Illinois has reopened a door that appeared to be closing. The proposed stadium authority could address a major obstacle in the Bears’ long-running search, but an $855 million infrastructure commitment, unresolved local concerns and a competing offer from Indiana make this far from a done deal.

The Bears have options. The question now is: can Illinois offer enough to tilt the Bears decision in their favor?