Bears Announce Concerning Kyle Monangai Injury Update Before Packers Game

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai will miss Sunday’s game at Green Bay with turf toe, head coach Ben Johnson announced Friday, according to Bears reporter Larry Mayer.

Chicago’s leading rusher was seen in a boot at the Bears practice facility Friday and is considered week-to-week. The NFL’s top ground attack now faces a 2-2 Packers team without him.

Johnson said the toe proved a bigger concern than the team first realized. Monangai saw a specialist, did not practice Friday and is not a candidate for injured reserve, according to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin.

“He’s in a boot currently,” Johnson said, as quoted by Chicago Tribune reporter Phillip Thompson.

Chicago (3-1) faces Green Bay (2-2) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.

CHICAGO BEARS 2026 SCHEDULE Soldier Field, Chicago, IL • Record: 3-1 REGULAR SEASON — RESULTS WK Date Opponent Result W-L 1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Carolina Panthers W 59-37 1-0 2 Sun, Sep 20 vs Minnesota Vikings L 9-3 1-1 3 Mon, Sep 28 vs Philadelphia Eagles W 27-7 2-1 4 Sun, Oct 4 vs New York Jets W 23-12 3-1

Kyle Monangai’s Turf Toe Injury Timeline

The problem began as a thumb. Monangai left the Week 4 win over the New York Jets with a right-thumb injury, and Johnson called it day-to-day on Monday.

“We think he’s going to be OK,” Johnson said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

By Wednesday, the Bears listed him with thumb and toe issues. Monangai did not practice that day or Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Monangai is dealing with turf toe, with the next one to two weeks uncertain, though he hoped to play through it, according to <a report by ESPN.

“We’ll see if he can play on Sunday,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Friday morning on Good Morning Football. Johnson’s ruling ended that uncertainty.

The toe is the latest in a string of 2026 setbacks. A hyperextended right knee, suffered when Grady Jarrett tackled him from behind in August, cost him a large stretch of camp and the entire preseason, according to CBS Sports.

A hamstring issue surfaced during Week 2 preparation, and a knee kept him out of practice before the Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, though he played.

Turf toe is a sprain of the big-toe joint. Milder cases commonly last under a week to two weeks, while Grade 2 cases often run two to four weeks, according to On Tap Sports Net. Those are general ranges, not a diagnosis specifically of Monangai.

Getty Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears dives for extra yards.

Bears’ Ground Game Without Kyle Monangai

Monangai leads Chicago with 324 rushing yards on 60 carries, a 5.4-yard average and three touchdowns through four games.

Pro Football Focus graded him 74.7 overall, ninth among qualified halfbacks, and credited him with 3.8 yards after contact per attempt, according to PFF data.

He opened with 100 yards at Carolina, then totaled 78 over the next two games, according to ESPN.

Week 4 brought a career-high 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns while Chicago held the ball for 42:45.

The Bears lead the NFL at 196.3 rushing yards per game, according to Sports Illustrated.

D’Andre Swift, listed with a hip and knee issue but limited Thursday, takes over with 311 yards on 69 carries, according to Pro Football Rumors.

Roschon Johnson is next, with four carries for 16 yards last week and only five touches before that.