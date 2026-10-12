Bears Tipped to Trade for Maxx Crosby After Chatter Resurfaces

The Chicago Bears were fairly heavily linked to Las Vegas Raiders two-time All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby this offseason when it became clear that general manager John Spytek was shopping the 29-year old ahead of the 2026 season.

After a previously agreed-upon trade with the Baltimore Ravens fell through due to a failed medical, the Raiders decided to keep Crosby for yet another season, making a full 180 switch-up on the issue.

However, after the Raiders got dismantled by the New England Patriots in Week 5, 45-17, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco suggests that Las Vegas should once again consider trading Crosby. And a leading candidate, per Prisco – the Chicago Bears.

Bears Touted as Trade Destination for Maxx Crosby

“You look the next two weeks [of the Raiders’ schedule], they have Buffalo and the Rams…and if they lose both those games that’s four straight [losses]. And then you go into the trade deadline and you say, ‘well maybe we can get something for Crosby’.” Prisco said on Monday.

“If you’re going to work to the future with your young players and [quarterback Fernando] Mendoza, shouldn’t you consider trading Crosby again? Because I would…Put it out there again at the trade deadline, maybe a desperate team would make a deal to go get a pass rusher – the Bears; the Bears could use a pass rusher.”

Ryan Poles confirmed after the fact this past offseason that the team did in fact have interest in making a trade for Maxx Crosby, but Vegas ultimately decided on accepting the Ravens’ offer instead.

Maxx Crosby Would Be a Major Upgrade to the Bears’ Pass Rush

The Bears’ pass rush has not been dreadful to start the season; they rank 12th in sacks in the league and through the first four games of the season (prior to Sunday’s game) they were the 14th graded team in pass-rush-win rate according to ESPN’s advanced metrics: the amount of times a pass rusher beats his man within 2.5 seconds of the snap.

But the difference between average and excellent is vast, and it can often be the difference between a borderline playoff team and bona fide championship contenders.

Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat have all shown at least some production to start the year, but none can be considered a true top-end edge rusher at this stage. Sweat had an excellent year in 2025 but his early-season returns have not been nearly as strong with age-related decline potentially a factor for the 30-year old.

Crosby remains one of the most disruptive players in the league, even if his excellent but not outlandish sack totals each year don’t quite represent that.

The Bears at this point may well feel the need to start going all in, now that there are at the height of their Super Bowl window. Trading for Crosby; and now at a likely reduced price; would be a great way to do that.