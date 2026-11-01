Bears Dealt Great News on a New Blockbuster NFL Trade 1 Day Before Seahawks Game

The Chicago Bears turned heads by striking a major trade for star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons just days before the team’s Monday Night Football showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Bears fans will be eager to learn that Chicago may not be done dealing, at least if the latest NFL rumors are accurate.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears are also making calls about acquiring additional veteran pass rushers. The NFL insider added that a potential reunion with Khalil Mack is plausible before the trade deadline on November 10.

“Meanwhile, the Bears may not actually be done,” Rapoport noted during a November 1, appearance on “NFL GameDay Morning.” “… I’m told they’re still calling around. still looking on the edges of their defense.

“(I) wouldn’t be surprised if a Khalil Mack trade was in the (works), offering here a possible reunion for Mack and the Bears.”

Let’s dive into the latest Bears rumors and news.

Bears Rumors: Chicago Linked to Potential Reunion in Trade for Chargers Star Pass Rusher Khalil Mack

Acquiring Mack would only require a short-term commitment for the Bears. Mack is on a one-year, $18 million contract, meaning the defender and Chicago would face a decision about his future this offseason.

What would it cost the Bears to reunite with Mack via trade? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler estimates that Mack could be acquired for a future Day 3 draft pick.

Fowler added that a Bears reunion with Mack is a “natural fit.” The insider estimates there is a 35% chance that Mack is dealt ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

“Mack is productive and affordable,” Fowler noted in an October 28, article titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline: Ranking the top 25 candidates to move, plus team fits.”

“The Chargers gave him a $10 million signing bonus in March, so a new team would inherit the prorated version of his $8 million salary to close out his one-year deal,” Fowler continued.

“Returning to the Bears is a natural fit for the equivalent of a quality Day 3 pick. The Chargers have held off trading pieces such as Mack up to this point, though.”

NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling About Potential Bears’ Target Khalil Mack

Mack has not been a Pro Bowler since 2024, but this does not mean the star cannot help a team like the Bears. Heading into Week 8, the veteran pass rusher has posted 19 tackles, six quarterback hits and three sacks.

Chicago could have a clearer picture on Mack’s availability following this week’s games. The same can also be said about trade targets on other struggling franchises.

“The Chargers have shut down trade inquiries for their veterans, even as the team sits at 0–6,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote in an October 31, story titled, “Albert Breer: How Two Former Roommates Put the Jeffery Simmons Trade Together.”

“So while there are questions about guys like Khalil Mack and Quentin Johnston, for now, GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh appear unwilling to wave any sort of white flag. We’ll see if this weekend’s game against the Rams changes things.”