Hi, Subscriber

Bears Add Cole Kmet Replacement to Roster Ahead of Seahawks Showdown

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cole Kmet
Getty
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

The Chicago Bears will be without tight end Cole Kmet for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, which led the team to add a new player to the active roster and fill out the position group ahead of a clash of titans with the Seattle Seahawks on “Monday Night Football.”

Chicago announced the move via its official X account on Monday, November 2.

“The #Bears have elevated TE Stephen Carlson from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks,” the team wrote. “Carlson is a standard practice-squad gameday elevation and, per NFL regulation, will revert back to the club’s practice squad after the game.”

Stephen Carlson Has 28 Games of NFL Experience, Including 3 Contests Played for Chicago

Stephen Carlson, Cleveland Browns
GettyTight end Stephen Carlson, formerly of the Cleveland Browns, stiff arms Steven Nelson of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old Carlson is an undrafted player out of Princeton. He stands at six-feet, four-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Carlson has four years of NFL service, including two seasons with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and 2020. He also appeared in games for the Bears 2023 (one contest) and 2025 (two outings).

All told, Carlson has made 28 career appearances as a pro, starting seven of those games (all in Cleveland). He is a block-first tight end who has tallied six catches for 62 yards and one TD on nine targets.

His snap counts include 308 on offense and 462 on special teams.

Bears Will Fill Cole Kmet’s Role With Sam Roush, Who Stephen Carlson Will Replace as TE3

Chicago Bears v Carolina Panthers
GettyTight end Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Kmet is a considerable loss for the Bears and, unfortunately, Carlson won’t be able to fill his shoes.

It will actually be third-round rookie Sam Roush who steps into Kmet’s previous role as TE2 behind Colston Loveland. Carlson will fill in as TE3 for Roush, though each player’s promotion probably means a decrease in the level of play that Chicago could otherwise expect from the TE2 and TE3 positions.

Roush has struggled during his NFL transition, accounting for multiple drops and some missed blocking assignments early in the year. That said, he was one of the better players doing both at the collegiate level in 2025.

Chicago runs more 12 and 13 personnel (two- and three-tight end sets, respectively) than most teams in the league. Head coach Ben Johnson likes to create mismatches on defense and scheme up creative plays in both the run and pass games with multiple tight ends on the field who can provide versatility and therefore optionality.

As such, Kmet’s injury is bigger than it would be for most teams losing their No. 2 tight end. And his absence might prove particularly noticeable on “Monday Night Football” against the Seahawks, who boast among the best run defenses in the NFL.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

0 Comments

Bears Add Cole Kmet Replacement to Roster Ahead of Seahawks Showdown

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Bears News

More Heavy on Bears News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x