Bears Urged to Trade for Super Bowl-Winning Cornerback

The Chicago Bears could add another former Pro Bowler to their defense, with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen emerging as an intriguing trade option.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently proposed a deal that would send Woolen to Chicago for a 2027 fifth round pick, giving the Bears another experienced cornerback without sacrificing significant draft capital.

“Woolen brings the physical traits and boundary speed to play man coverage with his 6-foot-4 frame, plus he fits in coordinator Dennis Allen’s split-safety schemes as a ball disruptor (12 interceptions and 59 pass breakups in his career),” Bowen wrote.

ESPN Proposes Riq Woolen Trade to Bears

That’s the type of production the Chicago Bears could use on the outside, especially with questions surrounding their cornerback depth. And Riq Woolen has already shown he can play at a high level in the NFL.

The former fifth round pick earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, when he recorded six interceptions and quickly established himself as one of the league’s more promising young defensive backs…

Now with Philadelphia, Woolen could be available for a fraction of what Chicago would have needed to give up for him a few years ago.

Of course, there’s a reason his trade value isn’t particularly high. Woolen has struggled in coverage this season, and his inconsistent play raises questions about whether he would immediately solve Chicago’s problems in the secondary.

Still, for a fifth round pick, the Bears wouldn’t exactly be taking an enormous risk.

Bears Reportedly Still Looking for Cornerback Help

Bowen’s proposal also comes at an interesting time, because the Chicago Bears reportedly aren’t finished looking for defensive help.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Chicago is “still poking around on potentially available cornerbacks” despite already making its blockbuster move for Jeffery Simmons. And it’s pretty easy to understand why Chicago would be interested.

Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson have both struggled with consistency this season, while rookie Malik Muhammad has arguably been the team’s most impressive cornerback.

Muhammad has shown plenty of promise, but relying on a fourth round rookie to carry such a significant role in the secondary isn’t exactly ideal for a team trying to compete in the NFC.

To make matters worse, Muhammad is now dealing with a toe injury, adding another concern to an already thin position group.

The Bears are currently 6-2 and have already shown they’re willing to sacrifice future draft capital to improve their chances of winning now. Chicago sent two first round picks and a fourth round selection to Tennessee in the Simmons deal, making another expensive trade harder to justify.

A fifth round pick for Riq Woolen, however, is a much easier conversation.

The biggest complication is his contract. Woolen signed a one year deal with Philadelphia and is scheduled to become a free agent in 2027, meaning Chicago could be giving up a draft pick for only a few months of production.

Still, Ryan Poles has already made it clear he’s willing to be aggressive. Now he has an opportunity to address another weakness without giving up nearly as much.