Bengals Star Sends Clear Message to Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins After Steelers Win

The Cincinnati Bengals made quite a statement with their 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

One Bengals defender had a strong message for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins following the win.

Safety Bryan Cook, who joined Cincinnati after spending four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, approached the two star receivers after the game to express his appreciation for his new teammates.

“I went against this team for a while,” Cook told Charlie Goldsmith of FOX19. “I told them I’m so happy to be over here.”

Cook’s comments carry some additional weight considering his experience facing Cincinnati during his time with Kansas City. The two-time Super Bowl champion has witnessed firsthand how difficult the Bengals’ offense can be to defend.

Now, he’s getting an entirely different perspective on what Joe Burrow and his receivers are capable of accomplishing.

Bryan Cook Makes Bold Admission About Bengals Offense

Cook faced the Bengals twice during the 2022 season, when Cincinnati boasted one of the most dangerous offenses in football. But the veteran safety believes the current version is even more intimidating.

When asked whether Chase and Higgins are scarier now than when he previously faced them, Cook didn’t hesitate.

“I think they are,” Cook said during his official postgame interview.

Cook also praised Burrow’s ability to navigate the pocket and the chemistry he has developed with his weapons.

“They’re automatic. Joe has pocket poise, is dangerous.”

The numbers certainly support his assessment.

Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s victory. Chase was nearly unstoppable, recording 11 receptions for 231 yards, while Higgins added five catches for 66 yards.

The performance also placed Burrow alongside Peyton Manning in NFL history. The Bengals quarterback became just the second quarterback to record at least four passing touchdowns in five consecutive games.

Most importantly, the Bengals walked away with the win and first place in the AFC North.

While the Chiefs are having a good season thus far, Cook appears to be happy with where he’s at.

Bengals’ Bryan Cook Enjoying Homecoming After Chiefs Departure

Cook’s arrival in Cincinnati represented a bit more than an ordinary free-agent signing.

The Bengals signed the safety to a three-year contract in March, bringing the Cincinnati native back to the city where his football career began.

Cook attended Mount Healthy High School before eventually playing for the University of Cincinnati. Kansas City selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he went on to contribute to two Super Bowl championship teams.

That background gives Cook an interesting perspective on the Bengals’ current position.

He was part of a Chiefs organization that regularly competed with Cincinnati during the early years of Burrow’s career. His move to the Bengals has allowed him to experience the team’s offensive firepower without having to prepare a defensive game plan against it.

Cook had plenty of reasons to appreciate the performance on his own side of the ball. Cincinnati’s defense repeatedly pressured Aaron Rodgers and helped the Bengals establish a commanding 24-3 halftime lead.

With Burrow playing at an MVP-caliber level and the defense showing signs of improvement, the Bengals have positioned themselves as serious contenders in the AFC.

Cook’s postgame conversation with Chase and Higgins captured the enthusiasm surrounding a team that appears to be hitting its stride.