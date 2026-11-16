Multiple Players Facing Punishment From NFL After Cincinnati Bengals Game

The Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Sunday Night Football” was much-needed in the race for the AFC North crown and postseason. However, several Bengals players could get bad news over the next few days, including Jordan Battle.

It was a banner night for head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals against their division rival.

However, Battle was one of three Bengals players called for infractions that are fineable in the NFL during the game.

In the second quarter on a second-and-10 play from the Steelers 31-yard line, Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers attempted a pass to DK Metcalf that fell incomplete. Battle received credit for the breakup.

But officials flagged him for taunting for standing over a downed Metcalf after the play.

Fines for taunting can be as high as $11,941 for first-time offenses, and as much as $17,911 for infractions after that.

This would be the second fine of the season for Battle, but his first for taunting. Battle received a $21,623 fine after the Bengals win in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins for impermissible use of the helmet.

Jordan Battle, Bengals Teammates Facing NFL Punishment After Steelers Game

Battle’s was the only fineable infraction the Bengals were called for until the fourth quarter of the contest.

On a first-and-10 from the Bengals 44-yard line, Rodgers’ pass attempt again fell incomplete, this time to Germie Bernard. However, officials flagged Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins for roughing the passer.

Roughing the passer fines can reach $17,911 the first time and $23,882 from there.

Jenkins has not been fined at all yet this season, let alone for roughing the QB. That means he would be subject to the lesser fine amount or something in that range.

The final (potentially) fineable offense that officials called during the game was against TJ Slaton. It came on a third-and-1 from the Steelers 41-yard line. Officials flagged Slaton for unnecessary roughess following a run from Pittsburgh’s Lew Nichols that gained 3 yards.

Slaton pushed Steelers center offensive lineman Brock Hoffman to the ground.

Hoffman had pushed Slaton in the back, eliciting the response action, which is what officials saw and flagged.

If officials deem that Slaton’s actions during the altercation rose to the level of “Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing,” he could face up to a $12,537 fine ($18,507 for second offense. The NFL has also fined players for general unnecessary roughness.