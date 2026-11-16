Bengals Hand Aaron Rodgers Career-Worst Start in Final NFL Season

The Cincinnati Bengals delivered a statement victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, and Aaron Rodgers experienced something he had never encountered in his 22-year NFL career.

Cincinnati dominated its AFC North rival from the opening minutes, defeating Pittsburgh 38-18 and handing the four-time NFL MVP the worst start to a game of his career.

For Rodgers, who has said the 2026 season will be his last, the embarrassing performance came on one of the NFL’s biggest stages.

The game carried enormous implications for Cincinnati’s postseason outlook. The Bengals entered the matchup tied with Pittsburgh atop the division, with playoff projections suggesting the result could dramatically shift the AFC North race.

Cincinnati certainly rose to the occasion, while Rodgers and the Steelers struggled to find answers.

Bengals Hand Aaron Rodgers Worst Start of His NFL Career

Rodgers entered Sunday night’s showdown with more than two decades of NFL experience, but Cincinnati’s defense managed to accomplish something no opponent had done before.

The Steelers quarterback began the game with eight consecutive incompletions, marking the first 0-for-8 start of his career.

According to Chris Ward of Steelers Now, Rodgers had never even opened a game with five consecutive incompletions before Sunday.

The historically poor start also placed Rodgers in rare company.

Rodgers became just the fifth quarterback since 2000 to begin a game with at least seven consecutive incompletions across his first three drives, according to Ward’s article.

While the Bengals offense has rightfully been getting a lot of attention recently, the defense looked much improved.

They were able to limit Jaylen Warren’s impact on the game and made Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, look lost for much of the first half.

Pittsburgh managed just 40 total yards and four first downs in the opening half.

The contrast was especially striking given that Rodgers had thrown three touchdown passes against the Bengals during Pittsburgh’s 30-27 victory in September.

This time, Cincinnati had a much different answer for the future Hall of Famer.

Bengals Dominate Steelers to Take Control of AFC North

The defensive performance was only part of Cincinnati’s impressive showing Sunday night.

Joe Burrow delivered another outstanding performance, throwing four touchdown passes as the Bengals overwhelmed Pittsburgh in front of a national television audience.

Ja’Marr Chase also caused major problems for the Steelers’ secondary, helping Cincinnati establish control of the game.

The Bengals led 24-3 at halftime before extending their advantage to 31-3 during the third quarter.

Although Pittsburgh eventually found the end zone, the Bengals largely dominated and controlled this game.

They were able to take revenge from their early-season loss and take control of the AFC North.

Back in September, Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns as Pittsburgh escaped with a narrow victory.

The performance even prompted a memorable exchange between Rodgers and Burrow, with the veteran quarterback praising Cincinnati’s star QB following the game.

Nearly two months later, the tables turned in emphatic fashion.

Cincinnati improved to 7-2 with its fifth consecutive victory, while Pittsburgh fell to 6-3.

The Bengals now have sole possession of first place in the AFC North, strengthening their position in the race for a division championship.

For Rodgers, Sunday’s loss will be particularly difficult to forget.

His career has included four MVP awards, a Super Bowl championship, and countless memorable performances.

But in what he has indicated will be his final NFL season, Cincinnati’s defense shut him down and handed him a shocking career first.