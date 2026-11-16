Ja’Marr Chase Makes History in Bengals’ Blowout Win on ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Cincinnati Bengals cruised to victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 on “Sunday Night Football” and Ja’Marr Chase was a big reason why.

Chase finished with 11 receptions for 231 yards in the 38-18 Bengals win.

“Ja’Marr Chase’s 230 receiving yards are the third most in NFL history for a player who didn’t have a receiving TD in the game,” Bengals Talk’s Jay Morrison posted on X after the game on November 15.

As if that was not enough, ESPN noted that Chase is now in a four-way tie for the most games with at least 225 receiving yards in a career with three such outings.

The Bengals star is the only one of the four players on the list who is still active.

“Ja’Marr Chase has 32 catches and 527 rec yards in his last 3 games,” CBS Sports’ Doug Clawson posted after the game. “The only other player in NFL history to hit both marks in a 3-game span is Jerry Rice (1995).”

Real App posted, “Ja’Marr Chase now has 3 straight games recording 10+ receptions & 100+ receiving yards.

“It’s the 2nd longest streak in NFL history.”

Chase has a 64-878-7 line on the season. He is on track for the second-most receiving yards of his historic career,. Chase is further establishing himself as one of the best players at any position in the NFL. He also does not turn 27 until March.

“Already among the top 6 OPOY contenders entering the week, Chase just gave his case another major boost,” Football Performances posted on X after the game.

Up next, Chase and the Bengals will take on the Washington Commanders on the road.

Washington is 3-5-1 on the season, but they have won two of their past three outings. It will be a homecoming for Bengals defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. More importantly, it is the next challenge for Allen, Chase and the Bengals to overcome this season.