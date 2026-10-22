Browns’ Carson Schwesinger Gives New Update on Ankle Injury

There was certainly some concern on Wednesday after the Cleveland Browns took the field for practice and announced, belatedly, that star linebacker Carson Schwesinger would not be participating. The Browns had gone through a round of injury concerns about Schwesinger dating back to Week 5 in New York, when he hurt his ankle was in a walking boot after the game. He got enough rest and rehab during the week last week that, though he was limping at times, he was able to take the field against the Ravens–and made the biggest play of the game, forcing a fumble from Derrick Henry to set up a Browns score in the win.

He also had a team-high 13 tackles, again, on a bum ankle. If the hope was that the fact that Schwesinger played on Sunday means the ankle concerns are a thing of a past, though, that’s not quite the case. The Browns are obviously worried about it enough to keep him off the foot early this week.

Browns Will Expect Carson Schwesinger to Play Sunday

At Browns practice on Thursday, Schweisnger offered some tepid hope for the state of the injury.

He said: “It’s better than last week. I mean, that’s just how it goes. You’ve got to maintain things like that and just get them as better as you can throughout the week.”

Coach Todd Monken explained this week that it’s not easy for Schwesinger to keep himself out of games. So he can be expected to play this week.

Said Monken: “What’s interesting is early in the week, the trainers were semi-optimistic, but they said, ‘well, it’s Carson.’ And every time I’d see Carson, and I’d ask him, he would get this silly smirk on his face, like, ‘do you know who you’re talking to?’ Like, ‘if I can go, I’m going to go.’ And then we worked him out Friday, and he was going through the bags, and he was like, ‘Well, how do I look?’ Like a little kid.

“Of course. What did I say? ‘Oh, you look great. I’ve never seen you better. That ankle looks like, I mean, a million bucks.’ And you could just tell, if he could play, he was going to play.