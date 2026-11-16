Cowboys Make Unwanted History in Wild Loss to 49ers

When San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gashed the Dallas Cowboys for a third touchdown on Sunday, America’s Team endured a most-unwanted record.

Dallas gave up a franchise home record 584 yards in a 46-40 loss to the 49ers on Sunday in Week 10. The Cowboys kept things close in the first half, down 17-16 at the half, but the Dallas defense melted against the 49ers skill players, especially McCaffrey.

Things started downhill defensively for the Cowboys in the second half when 49ers running back Kaelon Black scored on a 25-yard touchdown run for 24-16 lead. Dallas then gave up a 70-yard touchdown run by 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and McCaffrey added touchdowns of 16 yards and 66 yards.

Cowboys Offense Caught On Too Late

Dallas only managed a field goal in the third quarter, but Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and company found a rhythm in the fourth quarter.

Prescott led the Cowboys six plays and 65 yards on a scoring drive, capped by wide receiver George Pickens’ 5-yard touchdown catch. That cut the Niners lead to 38-25, and the Cowboys scored again, 38-32, when Prescott connected with wide receiver Ryan Flournoy for 11 yards.

Dallas then answered McCaffrey’s 66-yard score with a 12-play, 76-yard scoring drive in 2:40. Prescott hit wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for 1-yard touchdown to trim the 49ers lead to 46-40 with 43 seconds left.

The Cowboys’ last-gasp lateral attempt then fell short amid a big home loss on national TV.

Dallas Defense Wastes 5-Sack Day

The Cowboys sacked 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy five times on Sunday, but that did little in the end.

Quinnen Williams, who also had nine tackles, sacked Purdy once, as did Elijah Garcia, who had five tackles. James Houston and Otito Ogbonnia each had a half sack, and LT Overton had a sack as did Jonathan Bullard.

While that was a disappointment for the Cowboys with record yardage allowed, Dallas at least avoided giving up more than the franchise record of 54 points from 1970.